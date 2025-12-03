New Report Refutes Freddie Prinze Jr's WWE-ESPN Deal Claim

Freddie Prinze Jr. made some eye-catching headlines on Wednesday.

The actor, director and former WWE creative contributor released the latest episode of his "Wrestling with Freddie Podcast", and during his review of Saturday's Survivor Series Premium Live Event, he claimed that ESPN has been less than thrilled with the early returns on their agreement to broadcast WWE PLE's.

WWE and ESPN are only three events into their 5-year, $1.6 billion deal, with their next broadcast a little less than two months away.

“ESPN, by the way, so unhappy with the deal," Prinze said during the show. "I was talking to a friend of mine who works for Disney, and he was just like, ‘Yo, they better make their money back on this deal.’ He just said, ‘They’re hot.’”

There has now been some internal pushback to Freddie Prinze's claims

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reached out to sources within WWE and ESPN on Wednesday, with one rep from the "Worldwide Leader in Sports" saying they haven't heard any negative chatter and that they've found the partnership to be enjoyable thus far.

Triple H | WWE.com

Those comments are more in line with what ESPN President Burke Magnus said publicly on the SI Media Podcast just within the past week.

“It’s gone great so far," Magnus told Jimmy Traina. "They are fantastic to work with. They really hustle on behalf of their property... The superstars are highly engaged in promoting themselves, the broader WWE, and their stories. It’s been really good so far. We’re looking forward to WrestleMania [next] year, which would be our first."

ESPN has committed heavily to promoting WWE content across the network since the broadcast agreement started back in September. Major superstars like CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, AJ Lee, Becky Lynch and Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque have been regular guests on ESPN programming in the days leading up to events.

THE LAST TIME IS NOW 🥹



John Cena arrives for his final PLE 👏



Stream #SurvivorSeries: WarGames LIVE on the ESPN App https://t.co/FgJdl5jjFm pic.twitter.com/AZk1lI24Rs — ESPN (@espn) November 30, 2025

WWE also responded to Ross Sapp's inquiry about the claims made by Freddie Prinze Jr. and it sounds as though his podcast is completely off the company's radar.

"When we spoke to sources in WWE, a higher up said "no one in WWE upper management is aware of Freddie Prinze's role in wrestling or otherwise," Ross Sapp said in his report.

The next two major WWE events are NXT Deadline on Saturday, December 6 and John Cena's final match at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13. Both shows will be streamed live on Peacock.

The Royal Rumble will be the next Premium Live Event to air on ESPN on January 31, 2026 from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

