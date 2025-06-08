R-Truth Thanks WWE Fans And Clears The Air About WWE Contract Situation
R-Truth is expressing his gratitude to the WWE Universe and clearing the air about what really went down this week regarding his contract situation with the company.
The former United States Champion was informed last week that his WWE contract would not be renewed and that he would soon become a free agent. After informing his adoring fan base via social media, an overwhelming tidal wave of equal parts outrage and support flooded the internet and WWE arenas.
By Saturday night at Money in the Bank, Truth was back on a new deal before his old one had a chance to expire. Comments made by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque during the post show press conference made it seem like this was all an elaborate work, but Truth is telling a different story on his X account.
"No cap. #WeWantTruth was seen, heard, felt and understood… Believe me when I say this, I Love EVERYONE of y'all to death. We made history together."- Ron Killings on X
WWE and Truth were reportedly able to come to an agreement on a new deal sometime within the 72 hours prior to Money in the Bank going on the air. This after WWE President Nick Khan reportedly called Truth himself to discuss business.
R-Truth's triumphant return came at the expense of John Cena. Truth clocked his 'childhood hero' with his own title belt during the main event, which allowed Cody Rhodes to pick up the win for himself and Jey Uso with a Cross Rhodes.
