Je’Von Evans Reveals John Cena Has Been Giving Him ‘Gems’ Of Advice [Exclusive]

Je’Von Evans’ rocket ship to superstardom continued over WrestleMania 42 weekend. The 21-year-old bounced his way across a death-defying ladder match, coming within a hair’s breadth of making history as the youngest Intercontinental Champion of all time.

But while WWE’s newest prodigy came up short at the Showcase of the Immortals, his future appears brighter than ever. Especially as Evans has one of the greatest of all time’s advice available to him on the other end of his phone.

Back in November, Evans took on Gunther at Madison Square Garden, during John Cena’s final ever appearance on Monday Night Raw. The 21-year-old’s bout with the Ring General was part of The Last Time is Now tournament to determine who would face Cena in his final ever match.

Gunther would ultimately put Evans away at the world’s most famous arena. But not before Evans ran the mighty Austrian close on several occasions, with the capacity crowd in Manhattan roaring behind his every move.

As the 18,000 plus in attendance that night in New York City threatened to raze the Garden to the ground - as if they’d just seen a Jalen Brunson buzzer beater float in during the NBA playoffs - Evans, in his very first Monday Night Raw appearance, was also making an indelible impression on the man making his final bow on the red brand.

Je'Von Evans has John Cena on speed dial

Just under a month later, John Cena would be hand picking Evans as one of the NXT stars he wanted to appear on his final ever show. Evans would team up with TNA’s Leon Slater in an unsuccessful non-title tag team effort against then World Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee.

It is a relationship that has remained in place even after Cena’s retirement. During an exclusive interview with The Takedown on SI, during WrestleMania 42 week in Las Vegas, Evans revealed that he has the former Doctor of Thuganomics on speed dial, should he ever need a word of advice here or there.

John Cena handpicked Je’Von Evans for his final ever show. | WWE

“John’s put me on to so much knowledge. It’s crazy, because I grew up watching him, you feel me? Now being able to text him or call him or whatever and just get free gems, free knowledge, you know what I mean?

“He doesn’t have to do that, with his busy schedule, but he’s great, bro. He’s put me onto so much. I can’t wait to learn so much more from him.”

Hall of Fame advice ahead of WrestleMania

It turns out that Cena isn’t the only former WWE Champion helping mold Evans ahead of what could be a title-laden career in the old New York territory.

The former NXT star explained to The Takedown that his mentor in developmental, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, was offering his own pearls of wisdom ahead of Evans’ ladder match with Penta, Rey Mysterio, JD McDonagh, Rusev and Dragon Lee at WrestleMania 42.

“Yeah, Shawn told me to not get hurt, because I got many, many years coming up,” Evans explained, laughing, “which is crazy, because I’m kind of off and on with doing something crazy. This is my first ‘Mania but then I don’t want to hurt myself doing something I’m not supposed to be doing, y’know what I mean?

“But he has told me to be safe and, of course, to have fun and make history.”

Evans may not have made history yet in his quest to become WWE’s youngest ever Intercontinental Champion, but he is always looking to make history in other ways. Most notably with his ever evolving move set.

Je’Von Evans - A video game character brought to life

Je'Von Evans | WWE

Given that the 21-year-old’s in-ring style is bombastic in a way that is akin to a real life video game, The Takedown asked Evans if he could create-a-move for WWE’s 2K series - which has recently seen the latest instalment in the franchise, WWE 2K26, released - what would he create?

As it turns out, Evans has already been in the ideation stages of unleashing a move no one has ever seen before.

“When I was playing the game when I was younger, you could create your own move and my move was literally something you couldn’t do in real life.

“It was something in the air. Like a double shooting star press. I feel like that would be crazy. I would put that in the game, but I wouldn’t show nobody. I would just pull it out in a match. Maybe add another rotation.”

In Las Vegas, Evans proved the grandest stage is where he belongs. There were no nerves nor intimidation from the youngster when he was faced with a live audience of over 50,000 inside Allegiant Stadium.

With John Cena only a phone call away, Evans has access to the wisdom and experience necessary to mold his jaw dropping athleticism into multiple WrestleMania main events. The future is bouncy.