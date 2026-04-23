John Cena Teases 'Epic' WWE Backlash Surprise

John Cena retired from in-ring competition in December of last year, but made his return to WWE this past weekend at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

Cena didn't compete in a match at WrestleMania, holding firm on his promise never to wrestle again after retiring. In fact, Cena ditched the t-shirt and shorts and hosted WrestleMania in a suit.

The 17-time world champion introduced the show both nights, announced the attendance, and had a segment with Danhausen and The Miz.

John Cena | WWE

Cena has also been the face and voice of what WWE is calling Club WWE. It's a new insider club for WWE fans that will feature special opportunities, merchandise drops, and other benefits.

Cena has something big planned for Club WWE members.

John Cena has something major planned for WWE Backlash

In a post Thursday morning on X, Cena said that he had something special and 'epic' planned for Club WWE members at the upcoming Backlash PLE in early May.

“Man if only it were 2023 again," Cena said. "I might have different business at WWE Backlash.

Alas, the years pass. I am still gonna try to do something epic in Tampa for 5/9. I promised Club WWE something special, stay tuned.”

Man if only it were 2023 again!! I might have different business at @WWE #Backlash Alas, the years pass. I am still gonna try to do something epic in Tampa for 5/9. I promised Club WWE something special… stay tuned. https://t.co/I1Y9YiG06k — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 23, 2026

WWE Backlash has been the standard PPV coming out of WrestleMania for a number of years now. The event this year takes place in Tampa. Matches for the event have not been announced at this time.

In 2025, Cena embarked on a retirement tour in WWE. He wrestled all over the world and became world champion for the 17th time at WrestleMania 41 last year. He's the only man to hold the world title that many times.

Throughout the retirement tour, Cena wrestled old foes like Randy Orton, CM Punk, and R-Truth. He also wrestled new stars like Logan Paul, Dominik Mysterio, and others.

Cena's final WWE match took place at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event last December. Gunther earned the opportunity to face Cena in the match by winning the 'Last Time is Now' tournament. He ended up beating Cena and retiring him. But Gunther didn't just beat Cena, but he made him tap out, something no other wrestler did.

Since then, Gunther has also retired AJ Styles. He was also responsible for retiring Goldberg earlier in 2025.

Since announcing his retirement tour, Cena has maintained that he would never wrestle again once it finished, saying that he wants to redefine what retirements mean for pro wrestlers in WWE.