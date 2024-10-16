Jelly Roll Teases Big Purchase After Catching The Wrestling "Bug" From SummerSlam Appearance
Is WWE on the verge of landing another celebrity to step into the ring?
During an appearance on former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, the music superstar admits that after he appeared at August's WWE SummerSlam and choke-slammed Austin Theory, he's ready to step through the ropes and have a match.
"I'm telling you, I'm coming," Jelly Roll admits. "I want to do it big. I caught the bug in a way that I've never caught a bug. I caught a bug so much I think I'm going to buy a ring. It was awesome."
Some celebrities come in and do their appearance and never talk too much about the experience. Not Jelly Roll, who just debuted his new album, 'Beautifully Broken'. He loves what WWE is doing on their television programs and social media platforms because it's hitting all the right notes for all the different audiences they cater to.
"They're finding a way to serve two masters.," Jelly Roll said. "They're keeping people engaged every single week and they're keeping it fast because the times need fast stories. But they're also allowing bigger stories to develop over longer periods of time.
"Like watching The Bloodline develop over 36 months, taking three WrestleManias for Cody to finish his story - but they kept us so engaged that we almost forget that we've been watching these big storylines play out because they were giving us the little fast nuggets that we need for Instagram and TikTok too. So I think they're doing the best they've ever done."
