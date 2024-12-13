Jesse Ventura Says He Has "No Relationship" With Vince McMahon
Jesse Ventura is officially back under WWE contract while Vince McMahon is out. And it appears that the relationship between the two is over, too.
During his recent appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Ventura stated that he has "no relationship" with McMahon whatsoever.
“I got no relationship with him. Not really. Nothing.”- Jesse Ventura
During another interview with Chris Van Vliet, Ventura stated that the last time he spoke to McMahon was around 2010, when he had pitched some ideas to him for future creative plans involving him after his return as Raw Guest Host in 2009. Ventura claims McMahon never responded.
"I flew home - he didn't even bother to call me to turn me down. I thought that was the most disrespectful thing. First and foremost, when I flew out there, he made me wait an hour, and I'm the former Governor. I'm out of office now and then I shoot him this angle. If he had just called me and said, ‘Jesse, it's too crazy, it's too hokey, I don't think we can do it,’ I would have said fine, I gave it a try, but he didn't even call me back. That was so disrespectful to me, as Governor Jesse Ventura, as Jesse Ventura the man, and it's Jesse Ventura who made Vince a ton of money."- Jesse Ventura
Ventura will be returning to the broadcast announce table for Saturday Night’s Main Event, taking place on Saturday, December 14th on NBC. This appearance will mark the first official onscreen return for Ventura since 2009.
