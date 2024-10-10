Wrestling On FanNation

Jesse Ventura Confirms He Has Signed WWE Legends Deal

Hell has frozen over as Jesse Ventura signs WWE Legends Deal

Adam Barnard

Jesse "The Body" Ventura
Jesse "The Body" Ventura / WWE.com

In the Triple H Era, it seems even the most fervent of critics, and even the most unlikely names, return to bury the hatchet.

Sometimes, hell freezes over twice in less than a year.

In the most surprising returns since CM Punk last November, Jesse “The Body” Ventura announced today through his Substack that he has officially signed a WWE Legends deal. He made the following announcement today:

“Yes, Gov. Jesse Ventura has officially returned to the WWE! Fresh off signing a new Legends contract, ‘The Body’ shares his thoughts on why he has returned to the WWE after a two decade absence. Plus, Jesse drops a few hints at just what the WWE and The Body have in store for the millions of wrestling fans around the world.”

Ventura, who had not appeared on WWE programming since 2009 and who has not been under contract with WWE since 1990, appeared at the July 29th edition of Monday Night Raw, which resulted in a widely circulated photograph of him with Punk prior to the show, as well as video footage of his arrival and meeting with Triple H.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, he indicated that the relationship had greatly improved since Vince McMahon’s exit from the company. The contract signing officially places Ventura back under WWE contract for the first time in 34 years.

Ventura ended the video with a cliffhanger statement:

"There's even bigger and better stuff waiting to happen. I'll finish like this. Let's remember one thing... I never did get my shot at [Hulk] Hogan, did I?

Ventura, a member of the 2004 WWE Hall of Fame class, was the voice of WWE programming with Gorilla Monsoon, playing color commentator after his in-ring career was cut short in 1984. Ventura co-chaired commentary with Vince McMahon for Saturday Night’s Main Event, as well as the first six WrestleMania events.

Published
