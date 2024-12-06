WWE Hall of Famer To Join Broadcast Booth For Saturday Night's Main Event
The Body is headed back to WWE, this time behind the announcer’s table.
During The Bill Simmons Podcast, it was announced that WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura will be returning to the broadcast announce table for Saturday Night’s Main Event, taking place on Saturday, December 14th on NBC. This marks the first official onscreen return for Ventura since 2009.
“He is going to be returning to NBC,” said Simmons during the broadcast. “WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event returning to broadcast television, Saturday, December 14, 8 PM ET, live. And Jesse, you’re going to be part of the announcing crew, you’re going to do a match or two. Not only are you a Hall of Famer, but you’re one of the greatest broadcasters of all time, so I am so happy to have you on TV again.”
“The wrestlers are not coming down that ramp, they’re not coming with all of the lights and the spectacular, they’re coming in through the crowd. Like the old days, that’s why they brought me back! We’re going back in the time capsule, only it’s going to be four times a year.”- Jesse Ventura
In October, it was reported that Ventura had signed a WWE Legends deal, bringing him back under contract with WWE for the first time since 1990. Ventura commented on the improved relationship with WWE since Vince McMahon’s departure from the company.
The current card for Saturday Night’s Main Event will see WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes defending against Kevin Owens, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther defending against Finn Balor, and WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan defending against IYO SKY.
