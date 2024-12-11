Did WWE Just Confirm The Return Of A Classic Championship Belt Design?
WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes has long advocated for the return of the classic "Winged Eagle" Championship design. It turns out he may just get that wish.
In a video posted by Triple H on his X account, the two appear with a briefcase. Triple H mentions the appearance of Jesse Ventura and the retro feeling of the show.
"With that in mind," he says to Rhodes, "I got something for you. Understand this. One night only. Alright?"
Rhodes agrees and slowly opens the briefcase. As it opens, a bright gold light illuminates his face, as Rhodes stares into the camera with a smile.
Rhodes has previously spoken highly of the Winged Eagle design and has advocated for its return.
“I am fond of the Winged Eagle, which is the title from the 1990s," he told GQ Sports this past August. "Hulk Hogan wore it. Ultimate Warrior wore it. Ric Flair wore it. Bret Hart wore it. And I am actively trying to find a way to get that into the WWE world,”
The belt design made its first appearance on WWE television at the February 5, 1988 program The Main Event, carried by the WWE Champion Hulk Hogan. Outside of Hogan, Warrior, Flair, and Hart, the design was notably held by "Macho Man" Randy Savage, Shawn Michaels, and Sycho Sid. The design was retired by its last holder, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, after the introduction of the "Big Eagle" Championship design after WrestleMania 14.
While no official word has been given on whether Rhodes will carry the classic Championship to the ring at Saturday Night's Main Event, this certainly seems like a positive step in the right direction.
WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event will take place this Saturday, December 14, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, NY. It will air live on NBC at 8pm EST/5pm PST.
The current card for Saturday Night’s Main Event will see WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes defending against Kevin Owens, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther defending against Finn Balor and Damian Priest in a triple threat match, and WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan defending against IYO SKY.
