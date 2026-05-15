Joe Hendry to Debut Exclusive Album This Summer With More Original Songs

Like a lot of top NXT talent recently, Joe Hendry has received quite the push from WWE and has become a mainstay of WWE Raw of late.

On the April 27 episode of the brand, Hendry would hit the ring and put on a concert of sorts. No one knew what to expect at the time, but the performance would lead toward a new rivalry for Hendry - and now an entire new album too.

Hendry's April Raw concert didn't last long, but long enough for him to gift fans with the new hit that is "Can We Fire Logan Paul?" It may not be an all-time classic, but it's certainly catchy. And apparently, it's the first of many tracks to come as Hendry revealed that he's been collaborating with the WWE to put together an entire album of songs.

Joe Hendry recently appeared on Chris Van Vliet's Insight Podcast. In the discussion, Hendry revealed that he's produced an exclusive album for WWE that's comprised entirely of original tracks and is slated for release soon.

Hendry said, “I haven’t told anyone anywhere, but I have recorded an album with WWE music. And it’s going to drop this summer. And we recorded most of that in New York at the WWE Studios."

Joe Henry has a home studio to release new songs quickly.

Joe Hendry | The CW Network

But it sounds as though Hendry's summer album is just the beginning. While he composed most of his album at WWE Studios, he revealed that he replicated his employer's layout at home so that he could work on new tracks quickly and get them released while still relevant to current storylines.

"So what I’ve done now is the microphones that we have there, I have basically replicated the setup back home now. So I don’t need to fly to New York to do it. I can send stuff in and we can work on it back and forth. So that’s one of the things that makes these songs work is because they’re fast and they’re topical. So we can basically, like we obviously did the Logan Paul song on TV, but we were able to just get it done that week because we could send files back and forth."

There's been a heavy infusion of NXT talent being called up to Raw and Smackdown in the last few weeks. Sol Ruca is holding her own against top talent in the women's division. Ethan Page is vying for the Intercontinental Championship picture. And numerous others promoted from NXT are making names for themselves, too.

But if Joe Hendry can continue to generate the hits, his could be one of the funnest gimmicks amongst them all.