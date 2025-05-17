John Cena's Next Match Among Those Confirmed For WWE Saturday Night's Main Event
It's official. R-Truth will face his 'childhood hero' John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event next weekend in Tampa, Florida.
Truth sat down with SmackDown commentator Wade Barrett Friday night and said that he had already made all the arraignments with General Manager Nick Aldis.
There was no mention of the WWE Championship being on the line, but R-Truth's motivations for asking for this match have nothing to do with gold. He said the man who gave him an AA through a table during the Backlash Press Conference was not the John Cena he idolizes.
Truth believes that the real John Cena would never turn his back on one of his most loyal supporters, and while he doesn't want to do it, he's ready to beat some sense back into the Never Seen 17-Time World Champion.
Another match, meanwhile, appears to be on the verge of being made official for Saturday Night's Main Event. Moments after Truth's sit down with Wade Barrett, WWE aired a pre-recorded promo from Damian Priest.
The Archer of Infamy wants to settle things with Drew McIntyre once and for all and he's challenged the Scottish Warrior to a Steel Cage Match.
Assuming Priest and McIntyre is made official, WWE would have four huge match-ups set for it's next NBC live special.
Current Card for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event:
Jey Uso (c) vs. Logan Paul for the World Heavyweight Championship
WWE Champion John Cena vs. R-Truth
Steel Cage Match: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre (Not officially, official as of this writing)
Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker vs. CM Punk & Sami Zayn
