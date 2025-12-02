The John Cena 'Last Time Is Now' Tournament Final Is Set

The John Cena Last Time Is Now tournament finals are set.

Both semifinal matches of the tournament took place on this week's episode of WWE Raw. LA Knight vs. Jey Uso was the first match to take place on the show this week. Later in the night, Gunther and Solo Sikoa threw down in the second semifinal.

LA Knight and Gunther are moving on to the tournament finals.

The tournament final will take place on this week's episode of SmackDown, with the winner facing John Cena in his final retirement match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13.

Who do YOU think will be John Cena's final opponent?



LA KNIGHT or GUNTHER?



See you Friday. 😤 pic.twitter.com/sTQHTnlv4p — WWE (@WWE) December 2, 2025

Knight defeated Jey Uso with a roll-up pin. He countered Jey's roll-up pin into his own and was able to leverage Jey's weight to get a three-count. After the match, Jey was totally dejected around the ringside area and went on to destroy the Prime advertising set that was next to the announce table.

Later in the night, Jackie Redmond tried to interview Jey Uso, but didn't get many answers regarding his headspace after the loss. As for LA Knight, he posted a social media clip where he said that his last time wasn't now and that his time was only just arriving.

Gunther beats Solo SIkoa in intense battle to advance in Last Time Is Now tournament

Gunther | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

In the second semifinal match, Gunther defeated Solo Sikoa to advance. Both men destroyed one another in the match, and they both used illegal moves and attacks while the referee was down.

In the end, Gunther hit Sikoa with a low blow and turned that momentum into a power bomb. After connecting with that, Gunther made the pin for the victory.

After the match, LA Knight walked out to the ring. Knight went face-to-face with Gunther, and both guys trash-talked each other. Knight said he would see Gunther soon and then walked off as Gunther smirked at him.

HERE WE GO! 🔥



JOHN CENA'S FINAL OPPONENT WILL EITHER BE LA KNIGHT or GUNTHER!



KNIGHT & GUNTHER go one-on-one THIS FRIDAY on SmackDown. Winne faces John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13th! pic.twitter.com/wrSVBFj53M — WWE (@WWE) December 2, 2025

Now, Gunther and Knight will collide on SmackDown this week. The winner will face John Cena in what will be Cena's last match ever. The match will take place on a special episode of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13.

Cena announced his retirement last year and spent 2025 on a full retirement tour around the world. During the tour, Cena became world champion for the 17th time, breaking Ric Flair's all-time record. He also wrestled a variety of old opponents, including Randy Orton, CM Punk, R-Truth, and others.

Neither LA Knight or Gunther have ever wrestled John Cena in the WWE.

