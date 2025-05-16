WWE 2K26 Development And WWE 2K Mobile Release Date Confirmed By Take-Two Interactive
WWE 2K26 is a go.
On Friday, Take-Two Interactive revealed during their quarterly earnings call the calendar for upcoming releases which included both WWE 2K26 and WWE 2K Mobile.
According to Take-Two's schedule, 2K26 would be released during 'Fiscal 2026', which we can assume would align with the yearly March release of the game. In addition, the schedule also listed WWE 2K Mobile, which will be available on Netflix. The date penciled in for the mobile game was 'Fall 2025' which confirms an announcement earlier this year from the company.
While no other details of the games were released, with platforms not yet listed for WWE 2K26, we can also assume that would align with this years release on Xbox One S and Xbox Series X, PS4/ PS5, and PC.
2K Games released the WWE 2K25 New Wave Pack DLC earlier this week which featured the new additions of Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, and the Motor City Machine Guns. It also included content updates, such as additional moves and taunts and the fan favorite Urn as a playable foreign object.
WWE 2K25 was released on March 14, 2025. The initial WWE 2K25 roster was released back in February.
