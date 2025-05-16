Hulk Hogan And Real American Beer Looking To Acquire Iconic American Restaurant Brand Hooters
Like numerous other restaurant chains in recent years, Hooters has found itself in some financial trouble.
The once iconic American sports bar, known for wings, beer and their friendly wait staff, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection back in March. Now, another iconic name from the past could potentially be swooping in to save the day.
Business Insider is reporting that Hulk Hogan's Real American Beer brand plans to submit a bid for Hooters' intellectual property in the near future.
A successful bid would pave the way for Real American Beer to create Hooters-branded merchandise, food and beverage products for distribution at restaurants, retail locations and entertainment venues across the nation.
One source told the Business Insider that Real American could potentially license the Hooters name back to the restaurant at some point and that the beer company is not interested in acquiring or operating any Hooters' locations.
It's not clear how long the bidding process would take or when a potential deal would close. Everything involving Hooters' bankruptcy filing is still up in the air.
Hulk Hogan and Hooters have had a solid working relationship for decades now, according to the Business Insider. The company was one of the first to carry Real American Beer when distribution began last year. More details can be found in their story.
