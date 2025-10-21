John Cena Posts Heartfelt Thank You To Future Stars After WWE Performance Center Visit
John Cena only has four appearances left as an active in-ring competitor for WWE, but he spent Monday visiting with the future WWE stars at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.
Cena was at the WWE training ground for a visit and posed for pictures with up-and-coming stars like Blake Monroe and Nikkita Lyons. So far, there aren't any reports on what exactly Cena was doing at the Performance Center, but Cena took time on Tuesday to thank the future stars and show gratitude for what they mean to the future of WWE.
"Thank you to everyone at the WWE PC for allowing me to learn from our incredibly gifted future. Staying curious and open minded is a gateway for new knowledge and ideas. Any time I get to spend with the present and future of the business I love challenges the way I see it and I always leave with new perspectives. I can’t express how meaningful these visits are for me. Truly grateful."- John Cena
With only four dates left for Cena as an active competitor, the rumor mill has been swirling with who his final opponent is going to be. Fortunately for WWE, they have a lot of good potential options to go with.
Who will John Cena face in his final WWE match?
Throughout 2025, John Cena has been on a full retirement tour in WWE. Last year, he announced that 2025 would be his final year of competition. Cena wrestled Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania and became the first-ever 17-time world champion. Throughout his retirement run, he's also wrestled Randy Orton, CM Punk, R-Truth, Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, and others.
The question now is, who will John Cena's final opponent be? The match will take place on a December 13 edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington, DC.
Gunther, the former WWE World Champion and Intercontinental Champion, is a rumored opponent. Bron Breakker is another potential final opponent for Cena. Breakker has been called a future WrestleMania main event talent, and being the guy to retire Cena would help that perception greatly.
Another potential final opponent for Cena is Brock Lesnar. Cena lost to Lesnar at the first-ever Wrestlepalooza event on ESPN earlier this year. Cena getting revenge for that loss is a fitting way for Cena to leave the company.
