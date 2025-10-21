The Price Of AEW Content Is Going Up – Here's Why
The cost of watching AEW content on HBO Max is going up for fans. Why? The HBO Max streaming platform is increasing it' prices.
The streaming service is raising prices on all of its tiers between $1 and $2, and the price change is effective immediately, as the company has put itself up for sale at the same time.
The new pricing is as follows:
HBO Max Basic With Ads
- Monthly: Now $10.99 per month ($1/month increase)
- Annually: Now $109.99 per year ($10/year increase)
HBO Max Standard
- Monthly: Now $18.49 per month ($1.50/month increase)
- Annual: Now $184.99 per year ($15/year increase)
HBO Max Premium
- Monthly: Now $22.99 per month ($2/month increase)
- Annual: Now $229.99 per year ($20/year increase)
All HBO content, including live streaming episodes of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision, is included in each of the tiers. A back catalog of old AEW content is also available for HBO Max subscribers.
AEW PPV events can now be streamed on the HBO Max platform as well. Those events incur additional charges on top of the regular monthly or annual fee for the service.
The future of AEW on PPV
AEW took to PPV this past weekend with the WrestleDream event, which emanated from St. Louis, Missouri. In the main event of that show, Darby Allin did the impossible and made Jon Moxley say "I Quit" to win their "I Quit" Match.
The match was controversial in nature. Not only did it feature violent spots like skewers in finger nails, but it also included a sequence where Moxley was drowning Allin in an aquarium.
The show also featured two world championship matches. Adam Page successfully defended his AEW Men's World Championship against Samoa Joe. In the women's division, Kris Statlander successfully defended her world championship against the former champion, Toni Storm.
AEW returns to PPV with the Full Gear PPV event on November 22 from Newark, New Jersey. The only match teased for that event so far is Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander for the AEW Women's World Championship.
At WrestleDream, the two women had an encounter in the ring after Statlander retained her title and after Mone retained her TBS Championship against Mina Shirakawa. Later in the show, Mone cut a backstage promo and said she felt disrespected by Statlander. Mone then made the challenge official for Full Gear.
The first PPV event to stream on HBO Max was the AEW All Out event in September.
