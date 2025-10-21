Samantha Irvin Leaves Wrestling Fans Stunned With WWE Non-Compete Reveal
Samantha The Bomb, formerly known as Samantha Irvin, started her work with the WWE back in April 2021 when she was hired as the ring announcer for 205 Live before eventually moving to NXT and later both main roster brands.
Irvin received massive praise from fans and wrestling talent for her work, mostly for her 14 matches she would call at WrestleMania.
Her career in the WWE was short-lived, however, as she revealed she wanted to do more in the business, but WWE didn't see anything for her outside of announcing, which ended with her leaving the company in October 2024.
In a post shared on X today, Irvin shocked fans when she revealed just how long she has before she can return to professional wrestling.
"One year down, one year left on my non-compete! Can’t wait I hope you enjoy my songs in the meantime and look back on all the memories as fondly as I do!"- Samantha Irvin
This has left many fans and fellow wrestling talents talking about how crazy it is that a ring announcer would be bound by a two-year non-compete. Mercedes Mone would jokingly reply under Irvin's post that she knows several attorneys.
Samantha The Bomb has been releasing plenty of music since parting ways with WWE. Still, she does reveal she didn't leave WWE for music and even previously hinted that her career in professional wrestling has only just begun.
Many hope she might go to AEW alongside her husband, Ricochet, who joined the promotion in 2024 after leaving the WWE himself that same year.
WWE's Non-Compete Clause
This has become a hot topic as of late, as Andrade's situation saw him return to AEW only to be removed shortly after due to WWE's clause. Most fans knew about the typical 90-day limit that wrestlers would be bound to if they leave the company, but nothing more than that.
WWE has landed in more hot water as Ridge Holland spoke about his contract and how it is expiring in November. He also notes that his guaranteed pay will end while he is recovering from an injury he suffered while wrestling, which will keep him out of work for another six months.
These contract problems surrounding WWE and TKO have led many fans to call for wrestlers to potentially pursue legal action, as keeping someone from continuing their career for a year or two seems rather outrageous.
