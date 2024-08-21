John Cena Shows Respect To Roman Reigns In Interview With Shannon Sharpe
Hustle, loyalty, and respect are not just words said by the character John Cena portrays on WWE television. The 16-time WWE champion lives those words in his daily life. On Wednesday, one of the greatest to ever step into the squared circle was featured in the latest episode of Shannon Sharpe's podcast, Club Shay Shay.
During the interview, Cena revealed who he believes is the greatest wrestler of all time.
MORE: John Cena Has Already Signed Contract Extension With WWE
Cena raved about the incredible job that Roman Reigns has done since being put in the spotlight over a decade ago. If you were to ask most performers what the most important thing they could do for their respective company would be, the answer you would get would be to make money. Cena applauded the WWE's growth in the time since Reigns has been the focal point of the company. While Cena did mention the crowd reaction that the Tribal Chief received a few years ago, the leader of the Cenation felt those reactions proved that Reigns could handle anything thrown his way.
MORE: John Cena Returns... to Announce His Retirement from WWE
The future WWE Hall of Famer has always been extremely modest when discussing his own greatness, reflecting it on other stars to get the shine. However, Cena cannot deny what he was and is for the WWE and professional wrestling. If you were to build your own Mount Rushmore of the greatest wrestlers of all time, it would be impossible not to have Cena on that list.