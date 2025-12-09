John Cena Signs New Contract With WWE

John Cena may have reiterated multiple times that he is done with in-ring competition after his retirement match on December 13, but that hasn't stopped the Never Seen 17 from signing a new WWE contract.

However, before anyone gets excited or outraged over the man with a PHD in Thuganomics going back on his word, the deal Cena has signed isn't to remain as an active wrestler.

Cena Will Become an Ambassador For WWE

In fact, John Cena's new WWE deal will see the Grand Slam Champion remain under contract as an ambassador for the company.

The 17-time World Champion put pen to paper on a five-year deal, discussing the new contract in a recent interview with Tom Rinaldi.

“I will be an ambassador to WWE. I’m already signed on for another five years. ‘Please, as long as you can do it. I would like to be in this family as an employee, as a contributing part for as long as I can.’" John Cena

Cena continued, “It’s not my time to perform anymore. I have a bunch of strengths and gifts that I can pass on. I’m looking forward to the second mountain of being an ambassador.

"Maybe ambassadorship comes with letting more people know to watch this, which was my goal in the first place, and maybe mentorship to talent I wouldn’t spend time with where I can sit and be like, ‘Who are you really? How can I get the rapping moment on the bus? I want that guy or girl on TV.’ I’m looking forward to that stuff,”

Gunther Claims John Cena Will Give Up In His Final Match

On the December 8 edition of Monday Night Raw, Cena's final ever opponent, Gunther, cut a quick, to-the-point promo to open the show in which the two-time World Heavyweight Champion made the bold claim that he will force John Cena to give up at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Cena has only ever tapped out three times in his career. Twice to Kurt Angle and once to Chris Benoit. However, it is now over 20 years since it happened, with Cena's 'Never Give Up' slogan becoming more than just a few words to stick on a t-shirt and a baseball cap, and a mantra for how he approaches every match.

The sight of Gunther forcing Cena to give up would certainly be shocking and a major feather in Gunther's cap if it were to happen. The Ring General defeated Je'Von Evans, Carmelo Hayes, Solo Sikoa and LA Knight en route to emerging victorious in the Last Time Is Now tournament.

The Austrian powerhouse also defeated Goldberg in the WWE Hall of Famer's final ever bout in July. Is he set to go 2-0 against retiring icons in 2025? May he also have an eye on AJ Styles' impending retirement tour, too?

