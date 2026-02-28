Popular WWE Star Says She’s Looking to Be the Next John Cena

Although he was often a polarizing figure at the peak of his career, John Cena was the archetypal WWE Superstar. Especially during the Vince McMahon era.

Cena carried the kind of charisma that can't be taught in any wrestling school, and he wrapped that around strong in-ring work, killer promos, and being the ideal company ambassador.

In more recent years, Cena has adapted that impressive skillset to launch a career in Hollywood, and now the next generation of WWE stars are looking to follow his path to success.

John Cena | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

She might not have climbed to the top of the women's division just yet, but Chelsea Green remains one of the most popular WWE stars around. The former Women's United States Champion has earned plaudits far and wide for her ability as one of the company's great all-rounders, earning comparisons to The Miz, among others.

However, Green is looking to another former WWE Champion for inspiration as her star continues to climb.

In a new interview with the Chicago Sun-Times, Green said she's trying to follow John Cena's lead and carve out a spot in the entertainment world.

“What I can focus on [are] my goals outside of professional wrestling. I want to improve my acting skills, my public speaking skills, and my hosting skills to make sure that I’m constantly building a resume that is undeniable."

"I would love to be the next John Cena of professional wrestling for the women’s division." Chelsea Green

"I would love to be in movies and TV and elevate the next generation of WWE talent, but that’s a big goal. So, you know, I’m going to continue to work on that and put it out into the universe, and I’ll manifest, and whatever happens, happens.”

Chelsea Green | IMAGO / MediaPunch

Michael Hayes has clarified his comments on Chelsea Green

WWE Hall of Famer and long-time producer Michael Hayes recently drew the ire of fans online for making what many felt were disparaging comments about Chelsea Green.

During the second season of WWE Unreal, Hayes suggested that Green has a ceiling within WWE as regards her booking and isn't on the same level as stars such as Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton. But according to Hayes, the first part of his answer, adding context, didn't make the final cut.

While speaking to The Undertaker on Six Feet Under, the Fabulous Freebird said that he initially stated Green was as talented as anyone on the roster, but that was edited out. However, he stood by his earlier opinion, claiming that Green's role at present is to enhance others.

Despite this, Hayes was quick to highlight that it doesn't take much for someone to climb into the main event seemingly from nowhere, citing Bryan Danielson and Kofi Kingston as examples.

Although she's currently out of action with a broken ankle sustained on SmackDown, Green has remained an ever-present on the show, and recently came to the aid of Alba Fyre as she battled Tiffany Stratton.