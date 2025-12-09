WWE Raw Results, Highlights & Live Blog (12/8/25)

It's John Cena retirement week in WWE.

Cena will wrestle in his final match against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend and Gunther will be on hand on this week's episode of WWE Raw to address Cena after threatening to make him quit on Friday's episode of Smackdown.

Gunther defeated Sheamus on SmackDown in the finals of the Last Time Is Now tournament. Because of that win, he earned the opportunity to be Cena's final opponent. In an off-microphone promo after the tournament win, Gunther told Cena that he would make him quit.

The question is, will we see John Cena this week? Cena is not advertised for the program at this time. So, what other final words will Gunther have for Cena? We'll find out on this week's episode of WWE Raw.

In other action this week, the WWE World Tag Team Championships will be on the line when AJ Styles and Dragon Lee defend the gold against The War Raiders. Styles and Lee said last week that they wanted to be fighting champions and The War Raiders are the opponents they got. Will they hang onto the belts, or will there be new champions crowned?

AJ Styles | WWE

Also, WWE Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer will address her future as champion. Vaquer successfully defended her championship against Nikki Bella at Survivor Series, but what's next? Former champion Liv Morgan returned to WWE at Survivor Series. Will she and Vaquer cross paths?

Finally, two other matches are currently announced for the show. First, Finn Balor will face Rey Mysterio in a singles match. Mysterio has reignited a feud with The Judgment Day because of his son, Dominik.

Will Rey be able to maintain his winning ways against a faction with whom he has a major history?

There will also be a women's division match between Lyra Valkyria and Judgment Day member, Roxanne Perez. Valkyria and Bayley have been clicking as a tag team lately, but how will this match with Perez and feud with Judgment Day impact their relationship? It all comes to a head on WWE Raw.

WWE Raw Results

WWE Raw Card:

Gunther to appear after winning The 'Last Time is Now' Tournament

Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer will address what's next for her

Dragon Lee & AJ Styles (c) vs. The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship

Finn Balor vs. Rey Mysterio

Roxanne Perez vs. Lyra Valkyria

