WWE Announces New 'Insider' Membership Rewards Program
WWE announced the launch of Club WWE on Tuesday afternoon. The company is advertising it as the ultimate insider membership program, which is designed to bring fans closer to WWE than ever before with exclusive access, rewards and experiences.
Club WWE will serve as a dedicated destination for the WWE Universe by offering a one-stop shop for benefits across ticketing, merchandise, community and content.
17-time World Champion and the host of WrestleMania 42, John Cena, perhaps, knows better than anyone how vital the audience is to a superstar's success. Let alone the entire company.
“Our fans are the heartbeat of WWE, and everything we do begins with them,” Cena said in a statement. “Club WWE is about bringing that connection to life in a bigger way – through exclusive access, unique experiences and a true sense of community. It’s a premium destination built to reward passion and give our most dedicated fans a meaningful way to engage with WWE all year round.”
Cena saw his in-ring career come to an end this past December when he lost his retirement match against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event. His appearance at this weekend's 'Showcase of the Immortals' in Las Vegas will be his first since then as he begins his post-wrestling journey with WWE.
"I am working diligently to try to figure out my next path as a contributing, useful member of WWE. I think I might crack the code, and I think we have something," Cena said at MEGACon Orlando last month. Integrating himself into the launch of Club WWE may have been what he was alluding to during that panel discussion.
For an annual membership fee, Club WWE gold members will unlock a range of premium benefits that include the following:
- Exclusive 24-hour ticket presale access to all WWE events around the world and tailored perks at featured events including Superstar meet-and-greets, hospitality opportunities and entrances.
- Members-only WWE Shop featuring exclusive collections and early access to merchandise drops like John Cena’s upcoming Never Seen 17 collection.
- Bonus WWE content featuring inside scoops, extended cuts, behind-the-scenes footage, and more.
- Dedicated members-only community forum connecting fans around the world like never before.
- Points-based rewards system allowing fans to earn credits to redeem against digital and physical goods.
- Premium Welcome Pack for Founding Members.
Fans interested in becoming a founding member can join the waitlist now by visiting WWE's website.
More details, including full Club WWE membership benefits and launch timings, will be announced in the coming weeks.
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com