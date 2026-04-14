WWE Announces New 'Insider' Membership Rewards Program

WWE announced the launch of Club WWE on Tuesday afternoon. The company is advertising it as the ultimate insider membership program, which is designed to bring fans closer to WWE than ever before with exclusive access, rewards and experiences.

Club WWE will serve as a dedicated destination for the WWE Universe by offering a one-stop shop for benefits across ticketing, merchandise, community and content.

17-time World Champion and the host of WrestleMania 42, John Cena, perhaps, knows better than anyone how vital the audience is to a superstar's success. Let alone the entire company.

John Cena | WWE

“Our fans are the heartbeat of WWE, and everything we do begins with them,” Cena said in a statement. “Club WWE is about bringing that connection to life in a bigger way – through exclusive access, unique experiences and a true sense of community. It’s a premium destination built to reward passion and give our most dedicated fans a meaningful way to engage with WWE all year round.”

Cena saw his in-ring career come to an end this past December when he lost his retirement match against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event. His appearance at this weekend's 'Showcase of the Immortals' in Las Vegas will be his first since then as he begins his post-wrestling journey with WWE.

"I am working diligently to try to figure out my next path as a contributing, useful member of WWE. I think I might crack the code, and I think we have something," Cena said at MEGACon Orlando last month. Integrating himself into the launch of Club WWE may have been what he was alluding to during that panel discussion.

For an annual membership fee, Club WWE gold members will unlock a range of premium benefits that include the following:

Exclusive 24-hour ticket presale access to all WWE events around the world and tailored perks at featured events including Superstar meet-and-greets, hospitality opportunities and entrances.

Members-only WWE Shop featuring exclusive collections and early access to merchandise drops like John Cena’s upcoming Never Seen 17 collection.

Bonus WWE content featuring inside scoops, extended cuts, behind-the-scenes footage, and more.

Dedicated members-only community forum connecting fans around the world like never before.

Points-based rewards system allowing fans to earn credits to redeem against digital and physical goods.

Premium Welcome Pack for Founding Members.

Fans interested in becoming a founding member can join the waitlist now by visiting WWE's website.

More details, including full Club WWE membership benefits and launch timings, will be announced in the coming weeks.