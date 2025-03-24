John Cena Vows To Destroy Wrestling On WWE Raw
John Cena is vowing to destroy wrestling for every single WWE fan and competitor by capturing the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.
The 16-time World Champion kicked off Monday's episode of Raw from Glasgow, Scotland to a chorus of boos and 'Cena sucks' chants.
Cena soaked in the crowd's response and once again said the WWE Universe was making things too easy for him. He claimed that for 25 years, as fans have been reacting to him, he's been studying. He knows how to work and manipulate them in any way he pleases.
John also said he knows what matters most to the WWE Universe and that's the WWE Championship. The biggest mistake the fans ever made was back in April 2005, when he introduced the world to the spinner championship belt.
Before the custom design became the standard, everyone ripped Cena for turning the coveted WWE Championship into a toy. Folks called it disrespectful to the title's lineage. With Cena's days numbered, so too may be the days of the WWE Championship.
Cena is promising he will win the WWE Title from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 and then he's going to retire with it. He will leave his boots in the ring as the last real WWE Champion, forcing the company to create a new toy belt to take its place. And there is nothing anyone can do to stop him.
