Hulk Hogan Roasted By WWE Hall Of Famer At UK Event

Mark Henry didn't hold back his words for Hogan.

Jon Alba

Hulk Hogan speaking at the 2024 RNC
Hulk Hogan speaking at the 2024 RNC / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry doesn't exactly hold Hulk Hogan in the highest of regards.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion recently re-signed with WWE and is currently on tour in the United Kingdom doing a DJ tour alongside Sweet Chin Disco. He appeared at a WWE live pre-show party in Nottingham Sunday alongside TNA World Champion Joe Hendry, and that's when things took quite the turn.

Henry briefly played Hogan's "Real American" theme before stopping and interjecting.

Henry would quote the late Iron Sheik, shouting "f*** you Hulk Hogan" before changing the song to Carlito's "Cool" theme. The crowd then roared in approval.

Hogan faced similar backlash when he appeared on WWE's Raw on Netflix premiere show, facing heavy boos from the WWE audience. This comes on the heels of several incidents over the years that saw him come under fire for using racial slurs, and having insulted former United States Vice President Kamala Harris and her heritage while campaigning for now-President Donald Trump last fall.

Several individuals connected to WWE have spoken out against Hogan even since he appeared on the Netflix debut, including future WWE Hall of Famer Seth Rollins.

Hulk Hoga
Delores Delvin / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

