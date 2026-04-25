Jordynne Grace Says She Got in Trouble for Highly Praised NXT Match

Jordynne Grace has revealed that she and her opponent got in trouble for a fan-favorite WWE NXT match last year.

After making several WWE appearances in 2024 as part of the company's partnership with TNA Wrestling, the Juggernaut eventually signed with the company, joining the NXT brand in January 2025. Just over a year later, Grace found herself as a member of the SmackDown roster.

During Grace's time in NXT, the Juggernaut had several great matches that the WWE Universe fondly remembers, including one against the current WWE Women's United States Champion, Giulia. However, despite high praise by fans for that match, the two women got in trouble for it once they got backstage.

Jordynne Grace | WWE

Jordynne Grace explains why she and Giulia got in trouble for their match

Grace recently spoke with Adrian Hernandez, and when asked about her "Strong Style" match in NXT between her and Giulia, Grace revealed that, as much as she loved that match, they got in trouble for it once they got backstage.

"I love her, and I'll give you a little behind-the-scenes information. We got in trouble for that match," Jordynne Grace revealed. "They just said it was just too much. So I do the Michinoku Driver. And at the time, listen, I did not know that they don't do the Michinoku Driver from Japan here. They do the one where you sit the person out all the way. So I didn't know that was a thing until after this match.

"So it was not taken very well, but I loved the match. I love wrestling Giulia. She's awesome. I cannot wait to wrestle her again. And those matches are really the best moments for me, because that's when the wrestlers really get to feel something, right? They feel like it's real. It is real, but it's like real in that moment."

Will Jordynne Grace get another match with Giulia on WWE SmackDown?

Earlier this year, there were reports that a triple threat for the WWE Women's United States Championship was planned for WrestleMania 42 between Giulia, Jordynne Grace, and Tiffany Stratton.

Unfortunately, Grace suffered an ankle injury on the road to WrestleMania, likely derailing storyline plans for the three women. Grace did manage to return to action a week before the Showcase of the Immortals, but plans were already in place, and the match was never added to the show. Grace would lose a number one contender's match for the Women's United States Championship to Stratton on last week's episode of SmackDown.

Despite that, Grace will likely still be involved in the Women's United States Title picture in the weeks ahead, giving her and Giulia the possibility of having their first singles match together on the main roster.