Jordynne Grace Shares Nasty Video of Ankle Injury Before WWE SmackDown

Jordynne Grace released a video of a nasty ankle injury she suffered prior to last night's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Before last night's episode at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, Grace took on Alba Fyre of The Secret Hervice in a match set to air on next week's episode of WWE Main Event.

In a match that was likely to be won by Grace, Fyre ended up picking up the win after the match was cut short due to The Juggernaut's unfortunate injury. The SmackDown Superstar took to social media this morning to reveal a gruesome slow-motion video of the ankle injury, with the caption, "My ankle glitched irl."

My ankle glitched irl pic.twitter.com/e4tuXC2nWf — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) March 7, 2026

The first details of this injury came out last night shortly after SmackDown started from Jordynne Grace herself.

Grace took to social media to first tease the injury, tweeting out: "Well, at least there was already a wheelchair waiting," Jordynne Grace said in a post.

Well, at least there was already a wheelchair waiting. pic.twitter.com/xyKb3KKRQJ — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) March 7, 2026

As you can see, Chelsea Green, being the awesome human being that she is, immediately sprang into action to assist Grace. Allowing her to use the wheelchair that she's been using in recent weeks on SmackDown.

Jordynne Grace tries to make light of an unfortunate situation

There is never a good time to get injured in wrestling, especially on the road to WrestleMania. Despite that, Jordynne Grace is seemingly taking it all in stride and is trying to make light of the situation by making some funny posts about the injury on social media.



Jordynne Grace | WWE.com

Grace was fitted for a boot identical to the one Chelsea Green currently needs to wear for her broken ankle. A few hours after SmackDown ended, Grace posted another couple of images on social media of her and Grace together being "ankle sisters," tweeting out:

"She followed me around the entire night to document us being 'ankle sisters.' Also do not look at my feet," Jordynne Grace said in a post.

She followed me around the entire night to document us being “ankle sisters”



Also do not look at my feet pic.twitter.com/x4r9IB8Pvx — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) March 7, 2026

Oddly enough, Danhausen made his WWE SmackDown debut last night, where he cursed The Miz for refusing to be his mentor. After what happened to Dominik Mysterio on Raw this week, The Miz should take this curse very seriously.

While it's very likely Danhausen's curse powers didn't cause Grace to get injured last night, the Juggernaut questioned his motives of the very nice, very evil WWE Superstar on social media anyway, asking a very fair question: "Why would you do this to me?"

As for the injury itself, it's not yet known whether Grace suffered a bruise, a sprain, or a straight-up broken ankle. Obviously, everyone is hoping for a best-case scenario.

Why would you do this to me — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) March 7, 2026

On behalf of everyone here at The Takedown on SI, we wish Jordynne Grace a quick and painless recovery.