WWE SmackDown Results (2/27/26): New WWE Women’s Tag Champs Crowned

WWE SmackDown returned to the USA Network this evening for the go-home show of tomorrow night's Elimination Chamber event in Chicago.

Tonight's SmackDown got started a bit early, prior to the regular kickoff time, as WWE revealed online that Jey Uso had been attacked backstage by someone before the show began. The show kicked off with the in-ring segment with the other five men in tomorrow's Elimination Chamber match. It ended with a face-off between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton

As for who attacked Jey Uso, that remains a mystery. But a match between Logan Paul and Jacob Fatu was made to fill the final spot in the Men's Chamber match. This was won by The Maverick thanks to an assist from Drew McIntyre in the main event of the evening.

We also saw WWE Women's Tag Team Champions RHIYO in action, taking on Lash Legend and Nia Jax. In a shocking turn of events, Legend and Jax defeated Ripley and SKY to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

Tonight's episode of SmackDown also featured former NXT Champion Oba Femi in action, who had a squash match against former WWE Champion The Miz. The rivalry for the Wyatt Sicks Lantern continued as Solo Sikoa went one-on-one with Uncle Howdy.

WWE SmackDown Results:

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown kicked off with chaos as Jey Uso was placed into an ambulance on a stretcher after he was attacked prior to the show going on the air. Jacob Fatu left with Uso in the ambulance. Cody Rhodes looks for answers from Nick Aldis, but the General Manager has none. Trick Williams and Je'Von Evans exchange words backstage.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre comes in through the crowd and tries to make it clear that he had nothing to do with what happened to Jey Uso. Nick Aldis comes out with security, trying to get him back to his office. This brings out Rhodes, and McIntyre escapes through the crowd. Rhodes wants to fight right now, but McIntyre says no and tries to leave. Rhodes declares McIntyre's entire reign as champion has involved him running like a little b---h.

Randy Orton interrupts and says it sucks what happened to Jey Uso, but his only concern is winning the Elimination Chamber and becoming a 15-time World Champion. Orton tries to speak with Rhodes, but they are both interrupted by Trick Williams, who appears to be challenging Rhodes and Orton to a match, but before he can, he's interrupted by Je'Von Evans, who says his goal is to win in the Chamber and break Orton's record as the youngest World Champion ever.

No one should be shocked that LA Knight interrupts the proceedings and runs everyone down. Knight and Williams start to brawl their way to the backstage area. Orton takes the opportunity to hit Evans with an RKO, leaving him and Rhodes to stare each other down.

Cathy Kelley is backstage and notes that Jey Uso's spot in the Men's Chamber match is very much in question. Tiffany Stratton comes in and says what happened to Jey sucked, but she's ready to get her WWE Championship back by winning the Chamber tomorrow. She's interrupted by the Kabuki Warriors. Asuka tells Stratton that Tiffy Time is over. Stratton questions if she's willing to prove that later tonight. Sounds like we're getting a match.

Uncle Howdy defeated Solo Sikoa. The finish of the match saw Howdy hit Sikoa with Sister Abigail to score the pinfall victory. After the match, Howdy tried to retrieve the lantern but was attacked by the rest of the MFTs, who left with the lantern.

Nick Aldis and Drew McIntyre are backstage. Aldis tells McIntyre to stay home tomorrow and stay out of trouble. The Vision shows up, and Heyman tries to pitch adding Logan Paul to the Chamber. Aldis believes it's convenient that Jey Uso gets taken out, and the Vision happens to be on his show tonight. Aldis says he needs to make some calls.

Cathy Kelley is backstage with RHIYO. They hype their title defense tonight as well as Rhea Ripley's Elimination Chamber match tomorrow. Jade Cargill interrupts, saying Ripley won't have any backup tomorrow and hoping she doesn't get hurt later tonight.

Aldis is on the phone backstage. Jacob Fatu returns to the building and says all signs point to McIntyre as the one who took out Jey. Fatu pleads his case to be added to the Chamber match tomorrow. Aldis says he'll consider it and needs to make more phone calls.

Tiffany Stratton defeated Kairi Sane (w/ Asuka). This was supposed to be a match between Stratton and Asuka, but Asuka backed out at the last minute and made Sane compete in her place. The finish of the match saw Stratton hit Sane with the Prettiest Moonsault ever to score the pinfall victory.

The Vision are in Nick Aldis' office. Aldis announces that Logan Paul will face Jacob Fatu tonight for the final spot in the Men's Chamber match.

Oba Femi defeated The Miz. Their back-and-forth on the microphone lasted longer than the match itself. A complete and utter squash. The finish saw Femi hit Miz with Fall From Grace to score the pinfall victory.

Carmelo Hayes runs into Ilja Dragunov backstage, who's in a suit and not in his gear. Hayes is upset that Dragunov's not going to answer his open challenge tonight. Dragunov says he doesn't deserve it, and Hayes tries to get him a pep talk before going out to the ring to defend his title. Matt Cardona answers this week's open challenge.

Carmelo Hayes defeated Matt Cardona to retain the WWE United States Championship. This was a very fun match. The finish saw Hayes hit Cardona with the First 48 to score the pinfall victory.

Jordynne Grace defeated Candice LeRae (w/ Johnny Gargano). During the match, Gargano laid on the commentary table at ringside until he got up and walked away with his head down. The finish saw Grace hit LeRae with a pumphandle suplex to score the pinfall victory.

Raquel Rodriguez is interviewed in the back by Cathy Kelley. Jade Cargill interrupts this interview, too, and tells her that if she wins the Chamber, she will embarrass her at WrestleMania. Cargill is confronted by B-Fab and Michin again, who tease that Cargill might not even be the champion by April.

Cody Rhodes talks to Jacob Fatu briefly backstage and says he hopes it's him in the Chamber tomorrow. Sami Zayn comes in and questions if Fatu took out Jey to get his spot in the Chamber. The two scream back and forth at each other. Much like last week with Rhodes, Zayn apologizes for what he said to Fatu. Jacob leaves, and Sami tosses a table in frustration.

Nia Jax and Lash Legend defeated Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The finish saw Legend hit Ripley with the Lash Extension to score the pinfall victory for her team.

Charlotte Flair is eating multiple pints of ice cream backstage, insisting that everything is fine as Alexa Bliss tries to talk her off the ledge. Kiana James and Giulia come in and give them grief again before Cargill once again interrupts another segment, threatening the potential Women's Chamber winner.

Elsewhere backstage, Nick Aldis is approached by Solo Sikoa and the MFTs. Sikoa is upset about the Wyatt Sicks again. Aldis says he's sick of the MFTs not defending the Tag Titles, and new contenders will be crowned next week. We also see a confrontation between Randy Orton and Aleister Black. It appears their rivalry will continue after Elimination Chamber.

Logan Paul (w/ Austin Theory and Paul Heyman) defeated Jacob Fatu to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber match. This was an overbooked mess. We get a "masked man" reveal with someone who's unrecognizable, and McIntyre interferes with his title to cost Fatu the match.

The Vision celebrate their victory as WWE SmackDown goes off the air.

