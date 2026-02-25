The Undertaker Names the WWE Star He Thinks Is Being Underutilized

The Undertaker sees great things in the future of this WWE Superstar.

Much has been made of Michael Hayes's comments about Chelsea Green during the second season of WWE: Unreal on Netflix. The WWE Hall of Famer essentially placed a glass ceiling on the former Women's United States Champion, calling her someone who is there to elevate other performers rather than being a top player herself.

Hayes was a recent guest on The Undertaker's Six Feet Under Podcast. During the episode, the WWE producer noted that while he doesn't regret his comments about Green, they were edited to frame a narrative for the show.

Chelsea Green | WWE

Despite Hayes's comments, The Undertaker chose to go to bat for Chelsea Green, calling the WWE SmackDown Superstar underutilized and noting that, with a bit of a mean streak, she could be a top player in the company.

"I'll just say, I'll put my two cents in. I think she's underutilized. I think she, without a doubt, with just a hair more mean streak, I think she could be a top, top player. She has the it factor. And I just think there's a lot of great things coming for that young lady. I'm a big fan of hers." The Undertaker

Hayes also said on the podcast that he fears that if the company gets behind pushing Chelsea Green, the support she currently sees online would fade because they would see it as her being pushed by the machine. While this is a valid concern, it's never stopped WWE from pushing someone before.

Chelsea Green hilariously responds to The Undertaker's comments

While currently sidelined with an ankle injury, Chelsea Green appears to be online now more than ever. And it didn't take long for the former Women's United States Champion to respond to The Undertaker's comments.

Green took to social media to post the latest issue of the "Chelsea Chronicle" and announced that The Undertaker is not only the new number one 'Patrihot', but he's also now the Secretary of Dark Affairs in her cabinet.

Chelsea Green has been sidelined from in-ring action after suffering an ankle injury during the February 6 episode of WWE SmackDown. Green was competing in a triple threat match with Tiffany Stratton and Lash Legend to earn a spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

Despite that, Green has remained on television in a wheelchair to keep her character going.

On behalf of everyone here at The Takedown on SI, we wish Chelsea Green a quick and painless recovery.