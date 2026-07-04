Karrion Kross Shares Heartfelt Reaction to Sami Zayn's WWE Championship Win

Almost a year ago, Karrion Kross was embroiled in a feud with Sami Zayn that culminated at WWE SummerSlam.

The feud never saw Kross get the upper hand on Zayn. He took his small victories where he could in backstage beatdowns and sneaky TV victories. Live crowds roared "We Want Kross" in cities all over the United States leading up to the clash, yet Zayn was the one who was victorious at SummerSlam.

WWE allowed Kross's contract to expire one week after SummerSlam ended. Zayn remained with the company and would compete for Drew McIntyre's WWE Undisputed Championship at the Royal Rumble in a losing effort.

However, Zayn finally reached the summit when he pinned WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in a Triple Threat match at Night of Champions. From bitter on-screen rivals to what appears to be a lifelong friendship, Kross recently answered what makes him so happy to see Zayn achieve such a historic milestone and what it meant to pro wrestling entirely.

Sami Zayn | WWE

Zayn's win was huge for the future of pro wrestling

Sami Zayn signed with WWE in January 2013. It's been almost 14 years since Zayn made his NXT debut against Curt Hawkins. On that same night, Zayn also defeated Antonio Cesaro.

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, Kross said Zayn's win gave hope to future wrestlers who want to get in the business in search of their first world championship.

"I think it sends a good message to the future of pro wrestlers when they're looking at career trajectories, decisions being made, perhaps subjecting themselves to things they perhaps don't want to be involved in or do creatively, that there was a path for this guy who clearly was never figured into the major plans of these larger than life superstar people...he did it. " Karrion Kross on Busted Open Radio

Kross went on to express that his message pertains to any young wrestlers looking to break into the business or any current wrestler who feels stuck creatively.

"I think it sends a good message to the future of pro wrestlers."@realKILLERkross on Sami Zayn's title win at Night of Champions#OffTheRopes | @RickUcchino & @RajTheMaharaja | Weekdays 2-4pm ET | Pro Wrestling Nation 24/7 Ch. 156 | @SiriusXMSports pic.twitter.com/Q3iDCxwWsR — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) July 3, 2026

Zayn has done it all in the pro wrestling world, and with this win, he may have finally solidified a Hall of Fame career with his win at Night of Champions.

Kross finds out Zayn is world champion

Kross was sitting down at the Nickel City Con in Buffalo, New York, answering questions from fans when he was told Sami Zayn had won the title. Kross was just as pumped as many fans around the world were for Zayn's big win.

"Finally! That's beautiful news. Yeah, you heard it live. I love it. I absolutely love it. I am so very proud of him." Karrion Kross

Killer Kross reacting to Sami Zayn winning the WWE Championship is the most wholesome thing you'll see 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/mVHnzzSMpc — Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) June 28, 2026

What Zayn's win meant to Kross personally is just scratching the surface of what he thinks it means for the pro wrestling business.