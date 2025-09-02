Karrion Kross Speaks Out Again On Whether His WWE Exit Is A Storyline
Karrion Kross has been gone from WWE for weeks, but fans still are wondering -- and clamoring -- for his status with WWE to be a work as part of a television storyline.
Kross's contract with WWE ended in August, but because of timing in recent interviews, teases, and the momentum Kross has built for himself in 2025, a portion of the fan base thought that Kross's release from WWE was an angle.
Kross has insisted since his release that his situation with WWE is not a storyline and he still maintains that insistence.
In a new interview with Denise Salcedo, Kross spoke about fans still believing his WWE exit was a part of a storyline. Kross was steadfast in confirming he'd never use his employment status as a wrestling story.
“There are hundreds of people who have been coming to the table, a lot of them angry because they were hoping it was a work and there would be a payoff. I would never work somebody like that."- Karrion Kross
Kross continued:
"To me, it’s not in good taste. Running an angle where you lose your job and upset people is not something I would do. I understand why people thought it was going to be a work, they were hoping it was going to be a work.”- Karrion Kross (h/t WrestlePurist)
Kross and his wife, Scarlett, both left WWE in August of this year. Kross wrestled at SummerSlam against Sami Zayn, but lost the match. The loss to Zayn was his final match in WWE.
Kross out of WWE, but alive and well in pro wrestling
Karrion Kross is no longer a part of the WWE roster, but his momentum and notoriety coming out of he and Scarlett leaving the company has drummed up significant interest in him amongst pro wrestling fans.
Kross has since appeared for GCW and is scheduled to wrestle Matt Cardona in the House of Glory promotion on October 10. Kross and Scarlett appeared during a Cardona vs. Shotzi Blackheart match in GCW and interfered on Blackheart's behalf.
Kross and Scarlett first joined WWE in 2020, but were released from their contracts at the end of 2021. Triple H brought both back in 2022. Kross worked a WrestleMania 40 match with The Final Testament in 2024 and is a multiple-time NXT Champion.
