Kevin Owens and the Wrestling World React to Sami Zayn's WWE Title Win at Night of Champions

Sami Zayn is the new WWE Champion and the pro wrestling world had plenty to say about it.

In the main event of the WWE Night of Champions PLE in Saudi Arabia on Saturday afternoon, Zayn defeated both Cody Rhodes and Gunther in a triple threat match to win the WWE Championship. It's his first world title win in the WWE.

Near the end of the match, it looked like Zayn was going to get dropped with a Cross Rhodes. Instead, he was able to counter it into a pin attempt and got the three-count. Zayn and the audience celebrated as the show went off the air.

WHAT A MOMENT FOR SAMI ZAYN!!! 🥹 pic.twitter.com/NPgf2Anv8x — WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2026

After the win, personalities across the pro wrestling industry took to social media to let Zayn know that they were happy and proud of him making it to the top of the mountain. Even Kevin Owens.

Owens and Zayn have a well-documented history in WWE and across various independent companies. They both came up in the wrestling business together and have been partners and rivals at different points in their careers. Owens took to social media after Zayn won the title to congratulate him with a heartfelt message.

"I’ve missed a lot of things I wish I hadn’t in the last 15 months because of this injury but today is, by far, the one I wish I had been there for the most," Owens wrote on X. "He has brought out the best in me as both an ally and a foe. That’s because he is THE best. When you’re consistently that good for that long, you become undeniable. Sami becoming WWE Champion was inevitable. He has deserved that moment for a very long time and I am so happy to see him finally get it."

I’ve missed a lot of things I wish I hadn’t in the last 15 months because of this injury but today is, by far, the one I wish I had been there for the most.



He has brought out the best in me as both an ally and a foe. That’s because he is THE best.



When you’re consistently… pic.twitter.com/bIn3uCzBLs — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) June 27, 2026

Owens has been out of action since before WrestleMania 41 in 2025 as he recovers from neck surgery.

The pro wrestling world reacts to Sami Zayn winning the world title

In addition to Owens, various pro wrestlers and fans took to social media in the aftermath of Zayn winning the big one. The list of names with congratulatory messaging included Danhausen, Becky Lynch, and many others.

@DanhausenAD wrote: Samuel Zaynhausen did it

@FinnBalor wrote: "Sami Zayn"

Sami Zayn | WWE

@DramaKingMatt wrote: "Underdog from the underground…now on top of the world. Congrats champ. Sami Zayn Forever"

@NatbyNature wrote: "The impossible is possible. reminded the world that it’s never too late to chase the dreams people told you were out of reach. He asked, 'Why not me?' So…why not you? Why not now? More inspired than ever. Congrats, Sami. You deserve it."

@BeckyLynchWWE wrote: "I was crying tears of joy then and I’m crying tears of joy now! So well deserved! Congratulations Sami Zayn!"

I was crying tears of joy then and I’m crying tears of joy now! So well deserved! Congratulations @SamiZayn!! pic.twitter.com/DwClC5hLAW — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 27, 2026

@heishord wrote: "A MIRACLE INDEED!! The 24 years wait is finally over"

@SimonMiller316 wrote: "Well hot damn! Fair play, WWE. That’s a call and a half. Sami Zayn is the WWE champion! Can’t say he didn’t work for it. Just unreal. More of this!"

@TheCiaranJames wrote: "I get everyone having an opinion, but if Sami Zayn winning one of the most prestigious championships in wrestling doesn’t put a lump in your throat then you’ve fallen out of love with professional wresting. He came from bottom and now he’s at the top."

I get everyone having an opinion, but if Sami Zayn winning one of the most prestigious championships in wrestling doesn’t put a lump in your throat then you’ve fallen out of love with professional wresting. He came from bottom and now he’s at the top #WWENOC — Ciarán James (@TheCiaranJames) June 28, 2026

@solomonster wrote: "It took 10 tries, but Sami Zayn FINALLY wins a World championship. Six months ago he was treading water. It's amazing what a simple character change can do for someone."

If Zayn stays champion, he'll defend his title at SummerSlam. Oba Femi won the King of the Ring tournament and will get to choose which world champion he wants to face. Here's the complete list of results for Night of Champions.

Congratultions to Sami Zayn.