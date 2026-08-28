Kendal Grey Credits One WWE NXT Star For Helping Unlock Key Character Ingredient

Kendal Grey is the NXT Women's Champion and has risen through the ranks of WWE developmental at a fever pace. She also has a huge weekend on tap at NXT Heatwave. She's a singles act for NXT, but a partner has been instrumental in her growth as a star.

That partner? The current NXT Women's Speed Champion, Wren Sinclair.

Both women will wrestle in singles matches at NXT Heatwave this weekend, but they've been side by side for much of their time as featured stars on NXT television.

At NXT Heatwave, Sinclair is scheduled to defend her Speed Championship and challenge for the NXT Women's North American Championship in a unification match that also includes Zaria and Kali Armstrong.

As for Grey she'll be defending her NXT Women's Championship. Her challenger is Kelani Jordan, who for weeks and weeks has angled for a title shot.

Kendal Grey credits Wren Sinclair for breaking out of her shell

Kendal Grey vs. Kelani Jordan | WWE

In a new interview with the Dallas Morning News ahead of NXT Heatwave, Grey spoke highly of Sinclair and credited her for getting to where she is. Grey said that Sinclair broke her out of a shell she was stuck in.

"I’m so grateful to have her by my side," Grey said of Sinclair. "Wren has so much experience. She’s done this for so much longer than I have, and she’s really helped me get out of my shell. I used to be a super, super shy kid. I used to be the girl that would hide under the desk when my teacher was picking on people to read in front of the class. So talking never was super natural to me in front of people.

"She’s really helped me take my real personality and bring it to life, and just show everyone who I am and how I am, how I’m joking around all the time. So I’m super grateful for her, and I have nothing but nice things to say.”

Grey debuted for WWE on the Level Up program in 2024. Since then, she's won the Evolve Women's Championship on WWE Evolve and then the NXT Women's Championship on NXT. Grey won the title from Lola Vice at this year's NXT Great American Bash. Her next title defense is this weekend at Heatwave.

NXT Heatwave airs live on the CW Network on Sunday afternoon. Other announced matches for the show include Tony D'Angelo vs. Cruz Montana vs. Grayson Waller vs. Zilla Fatu for the NXT Championship, Natalya vs. Jaida Parker in a Submission Match, and much more.