Kevin Owens Gives Promising Update On Health After Neck Surgery
Kevin Owens successfully underwent neck fusion surgery and provided a promising update on his future in professional wrestling.
Owens has been away from WWE since before WrestleMania 41 this year and was pulled from a scheduled match with Randy Orton at the biggest WWE show of the year in Las Vegas. Owens revealed the news to WWE fans in an out of character promo on Smackdown and has not been seen on WWE television since.
Owens reappeared at the Nascar 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 event in Daytona. Owens said the surgery was successful, but that he was in a waiting period. He confirmed that his goal was to return to pro wrestling within the next year.
“I needed neck fusion. It was very stressful going into it, because we weren’t really sure how severe the fusion was going to be. How many levels, all this stuff. Thankfully, it ended up only being one level, which is the best-case scenario for something like this. But, the surgery was successful, I had a great doctor.- Kevin Owens (h/t Wrestlezone)
Owens continued:
“The thing is, now, we have to see how the bones fuse, and there’s no guarantee that it’s gonna work. Some guys had success, some guys didn’t. Fingers crossed I get to come back to wrestling in the next year. Really don’t know, though. My goal is to come back. Hopefully that’s what happens.”- Kevin Owens (h/t Wrestlezone)
Owens is a multiple time champion in WWE and a WrestleMania main eventer. Owens tagged with Sami Zayn to take on The Usos for the WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. They were successful in securing the titles and ending the long Uso reign up until that point.
Kevin Owens dream matches in WWE
Once he returns from his neck injury, there will be plenty of dream matches waiting for Owens upon his return. Prior to his departure, Owens was embroiled in a feud with Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.
A CM Punk vs. Kevin Owens match would be plenty interesting to fans in WWE and beyond. In WWE, the two have never crossed paths on a major stage and the promos between both would be extremely memorable. Both are ROH guys from different eras and a collision between the two could drum up nostalgia from old ROH fans too.
Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins isn't a new feud for either guy, but it would feel fresh with Seth alongside The Vision and Paul Heyman as world champion. A Gunther vs. Kevin Owens match would also be a dream match among fans.
Owens did not give any expected return date and his status is very much up in the air at this point.
