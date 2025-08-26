Uncle Howdy Speaks About Bray Wyatt's Legacy With New Universal Studios Haunted House (Exclusive)
The characters of Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks are extending their terrifying reach beyond the world of professional wrestling.
Universal Studios and the WWE announced that for Halloween Horror Nights this year there is going to be an attraction based on the characters of Bray Wyatt's mind, particularly the Wyatt Sicks faction.
The Takedown on SI got the chance to speak with Taylor Rotunda, a.k.a. Uncle Howdy himself, as well as Mike Aiello, the Senior Director for the Creative Department at Universal Orlando.
Aiello revealed that plans for this collaboration started back when Bray made a post on social media wanting to create a haunted house. "We couldn't get anything to materialize at that time, but you know things happen the way they are supposed to happen."
Honoring Bray Wyatt And Living Up To His Creative Vision
Rotunda would talk about how this venture is a dream come true as he recalled times that he and Bray would drive through Florida seeing Halloween Horror Nights billboards, with Bray noting that he wanted to have a haunted house.
Both Rotunda and Aiello made a point that this attraction is going to pay homage to the legacy of Bray Wyatt, with Rotunda specifically stating, "Taking what Windham made and building on it, not changing it, but growing it and turning it into a whole other world. That's what we're trying to do on WWE television as well, taking what Windham started and keeping it alive."
Rotunda also mentions that this was one of Bray's ultimate goals, alongside being in a horror film. They talk about how Bray is a major centerpiece for these attractions, with references and his presence all over this house.
Aiello revealed that a new version of Shatter by Code Orange will be used in the house. "We actually have a version of Shatter that no one has ever heard before, featured in the house experience. It will be near the end...we were blessed with Jami Morgan came to the table and said, 'Hey, here is this version of the theme that has never been heard'."
Numerous Easter Eggs For Eagle-Eyed Fans To Find
Bray Wyatt had a decade-plus career in WWE to draw inspiration from, and that legacy continues with Uncle Howdy and the Wyatt Sicks. Aiello and Rotunda mention that this attraction is going to have countless Easter eggs calling back to Wyatt's story.
When asked about references to Luke Harper, a.k.a. Brodie Lee, Aiello responded, "I don't want to give everything away; this house is full of Easter eggs. The eagle-eyed fans, I think, in every room are gonna have something they're gonna point to and go 'oh my gosh, they thought about that'."
Aiello goes on to say, "Everyone connected to Windham, in as far as these storylines, is represented in some capacity in this house. Some really overt, some that will require you to kind of investigate."
Universal Orlando Resort kicks off Halloween Horror Nights on Friday, August 29th, and at Universal Studios Hollywood on Thursday, September 4th.
