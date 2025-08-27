AEW Dynamite Preview (8/27/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
After an explosive Forbidden Door PPV in London, AEW kicks off a three-week residency in Philadelphia's 2300 Arena, (formerly known as the ECW Arena) with tonight's episode of Dynamite.
The Death Riders will play a large role in the show after making a major statement in the O2 Arena by further damaging the neck of Will Ospreay with a steel chair and sending him out of action indefinitely.
Jon Moxely will take on Daniel Garcia, who was last seen standing in Nigel McGuinness' corner at Forbidden Door. At certain moments throughout McGuinness' match with Zack Sabre Jr., it seemed like Garcia would either betray Nigel or allow his growing frustrations to cost him the match.
Nevertheless, internal conflict is running strong in Garcia these days. Will squaring off with the leader of the Death Riders push him further towards the darkness or provoke his inner hero?
Speaking of the Death Riders, in another follow-up to Sunday's Lights Out Steel Cage match, the war between Darby Allin and Claudio Castagnoli will continue in a Falls Count Anywhere match. While all members of the Death Riders play a role in carrying out their goals, Claudio has been the executioner of the worst of it, even attempting to crush Darby's neck with a steel chair and a well-timed curbstomp.
Anything goes, and with these two in the former stomping grounds of ECW, mayhem is to be expected. With so many top stars out due to injuries, will Darby Allin have ample support to even the odds when the Death Riders inevitably interfere?
Continuing the rivalry between many of the women's division top heels and faces, Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford will be active in tag team action against Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron. This past weekend on Forbidden Door Zero Hour, Bayne and the Triangle of Madness emerged victorious over Cameron, Statlander, Willow Nightingale, and Queen Aminata.
With at least 5 wrestlers now on each side, including Jamie Hayter, who returned in London, could we be nearing the first-ever women's Blood & Guts match?
Also, Statlander has taken it upon herself to protect Harley Cameron as her interactions with Jon Moxley and the Death Riders become more frequent. With the Death Riders riding a major wave of momentum after Forbidden Door, will Moxley's current interest in Statlander continue to develop?
Other big news coming out of Forbidden Door London is that we have new AEW World Tag Team Champions. Brodido (Brody King and ROH World Champion Bandido) are the new champs and it's a safe bet to say we'll hear about what's next for them sometime this week.
Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite:
How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:
TV: TBS
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
AEW Dynamite Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
AEW Dynamite Location:
2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA
AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):
- Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia
- Claudio Castagnoli vs. Darby Allin
- Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Kris Statlander & Harley Cameron
