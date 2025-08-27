AEW Dynamite Preview (8/27/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

8pm ET/7pm CT

TOMORROW, Wed 8/27



Falls Count Anywhere@DarbyAllin vs @ClaudioCSRO



After an amazing Lights Out Steel Cage Match + the gruesome aftermath,

Darby will battle Claudio in a Falls Count Anywhere fight at the legendary 2300 Arena TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/ZTQzAaCmDw