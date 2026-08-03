Kevin Owens Reveals Randy Orton Played Crucial Role in His Recovery

Kevin Owens made his long-awaited return at SummerSlam, and he recently gave Randy Orton credit for playing a key part in his comeback.

Owens had been sidelined since April 2025, as he was dealing with neck and spinal cord injuries. He then underwent fusion surgery, putting him out of action until the opening night of SummerSlam.

There, he and Gunther were added to the Number One Contender's Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Owens emerged victorious, earning a shot at the world title in his first match back.

Following his return, Owens opened up about his recovery, detailed his road back to the ring, and explained how Orton helped him.

Randy Orton | WWE

Kevin Owens says Randy Orton connected him with his surgeon

Speaking on the WWE Now: SummerSlam Recap, Owens discussed his return and noted that, at one point, it seemed unlikely that he would be able to wrestle again. He thanked his surgeon, Dr. Adam Kanter, and stated that Orton put them in touch.

"I had the best surgeon, Dr. Adam Kanter," Owens said. "I cannot thank him enough for what he did. Randy Orton actually is the one who put me in touch with him. Randy had worked with Kanter. Adam Kanter is the one who did Randy’s back surgery and saved his career, and he recommended that I talk to Adam Kanter as well."

Owens said that he respected Orton, so if Randy trusted Dr. Kanter, he could as well. He then detailed the extent of the damage to his spinal cord and the severity of his injury. Owens explained how, despite the way that the surgery decompressed his spinal cord, there was still a chance that he'd have lasting damage.

During his recovery, Owens' bones weren't growing as fast as they should. He recalled how he kept getting scans, but the medical team wasn't seeing the progress they wanted. Owens continued by describing how he wanted to return in time for John Cena's retirement tour, but the doctors didn't clear him.

“In my head, I’m like, I’m going to come back before John Cena retires so I can wrestle him one last time," Owens said. "They humored me and did the scan. They’re like, ‘Yeah, not happening.’ I did another scan at four months because I wanted to come back in Montreal in January. They’re like, ‘We can’t do it.’ Did another scan at six months, and they’re like, ‘It’s still not right.’"

Owens discussed how he had several scans over the past few months, and they still weren't showing the necessary progress. He admitted he wasn't sure if he'd be able to return, but in July, the doctors told him that they saw enough progress and bone growth that they were comfortable with letting him get back in the ring.

KEVIN OWENS IS BACK!!!! 😱😱😱



THIS IS MADNESS!!! pic.twitter.com/W1BWKhNuVb — WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2026

Owens also said that he stepped back into the ring for the first time on July 18, one year to the date of his surgery. He reiterated that he was grateful to everyone who helped him throughout his recovery and said he was happy to be back.

Many fans are excited about Owens' return, and while there are plenty of possibilities going forward, he's on a collision course with Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk. Beyond that, the WWE Universe will have to tune in and see what else is in store for Owens now that he's back.