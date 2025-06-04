WWE Star Kevin Owens Gives Update On Neck Injury
Kevin Owens has still not had surgery on his neck injury that has kept him out of action in WWE since April.
Owens dropped the news during a recent interview with Le10Sport saying that he and doctors are still waiting to see what progress is made without surgery before going in and making any fixes.
"I still haven’t had the surgery. There’s a lot of things to consider before the surgery. We’re kind of waiting to see how things progress naturally. There’s no doubt I need surgery, but before we do the surgery, we just have to see how much it can… Not recover, because it won’t recover, but slightly improve without surgery. "
He added:
"Afterward, we can make a plan and decide what’s the best thing to do for surgery. But it’s a very slow process. You just have to have patience. I don’t usually have a lot of patience, but this time I have no choice."
Owens announced on the April 4 episode of Smackdown that he would be taking time away from WWE to address the injury to his neck. Prior to leaving, Owens was scheduled to work a match with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.
Because of the Owens absence, Joe Hendry made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania for the match against Orton. Hendry lost the bout in mintues to the WWE legend.
Kevin Owens has been on the WWE main roster since 2015, when he debuted to answer John Cena's WWE United States Championship open challenge.
In the interview with Le10Sport, Owens also confirmed that he truly doesn't know whether or not he'll ever wrestle again. "It would be, not arrogant, but false to be able to tell you right now that I will absolutely return to the ring, that I will have other fights," Owens said. "I don't know if that's true."
