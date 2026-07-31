New Update on Kevin Owens and Randy Orton's WWE Returns

Kevin Owens and Randy Orton have been absent from WWE programming for a while, but a new report states that the duo is set to come back sooner rather than later.

Both Owens and Orton were top stars on WWE SmackDown before their absence began. Owens had been feuding with Cody Rhodes and later Orton himself before he announced that he had a neck injury in April 2025.

As a result, Owens missed WWE WrestleMania 41, had neck fusion surgery, and has been sidelined ever since. Orton unsuccessfully challenged Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 42, and he hasn't been seen since, reportedly due to a back injury.

A new report sparked plenty of buzz by providing an update on both Orton and Owens.

Randy Orton | WWE

Orton and Owens reportedly set to return soon

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Owens and Orton are "expected to be returning very soon." Meltzer wrote that Orton could possibly return in the next week. He noted that Orton claimed he wasn't hurt, but he countered by stating that the former champion was actually injured, which explains his absence.

The report notes that Orton was initially slated to beat Rhodes at WrestleMania, but the company changed these plans when it became clear that his back was bothering him. Meltzer also suggested that Orton could resume his feud with Rhodes or potentially go after CM Punk upon his return.

The report didn't provide as much of an update about Owens. Meltzer simply wrote that he was expected to return soon and that he dropped weight during his recovery from surgery. No further details were provided. Owens has remained involved with WWE during his absence, both as a coach on WWE LFG and by appearing at the NXT Great American Bash Tailgate & Watch Party.

The timing of the report is interesting, as it comes the day before the two-night SummerSlam event begins on August 1. Naturally, fans are already buzzing that Orton could make his presence known there. Likewise, plenty of fans have been speculating about Owens' possible return since Sami Zayn won and later lost the world title. Given their history, they could reunite as a team or add another chapter to their lengthy feud as well.

Whenever Owens and Orton do return, they will inject some much-needed life into the world title picture, presumably on SmackDown. By adding them into the mix, WWE will have plenty of storytelling possibilities for the near future and beyond.