Kurt Angle Reveals Who His Most Challenging WWE Opponent Was
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is often considered by wrestling fans to be one of the greatest in-ring talents in pro wrestling history. But even he could be pushed to his limits every now and then.
As it turns out, one current WWE star was particularly good at doing so.
The 56-year-old Angle retired in 2019 as one of the most accomplished wrestlers to ever lace up a pair of boots, known for his intensity and technical prowess. As a result, there weren't many who could step toe-to-toe and hold their own.
However, Angle was recently interviewed by WJXT's "Going Ringside" program, where he revealed it was in fact "The Beast" who pushed him the most.
“Brock Lesnar," Angle said. "He was a mixture of power, speed, agility, and he was also 300 lbs. and moved like a cat. I’ve never been in a ring with an athlete like that. He was an animal.”
Angle and Lesnar's History
Though it has been nearly 20 years since their last encounter, Angle and Lesnar have quite the history together in the ring.
On record, the two have faced each other 52 times over the course of their careers, with Angle being one of Lesnar's first major feuds in pro wrestling. The two climaxed their initial program at WrestleMania XIX in Seattle, where Lesnar infamously injured him on a Shooting Star Press that he failed to land cleanly. Angle was also hurt at the time and was dealing with a severe neck injury that he'd fight for the rest of his career.
The two would continue fighting through 2003, when Angle would defeat Lesnar and The Big Show for the WWE Championship in a triple-threat match at Vengeance. Additionally, they would wrestle a 60-minute Iron Man match on SmackDown in September, with Lesnar winning the belt back. The bout is widely considered to be one of the greatest WWE TV matches in history.
While Lesnar would leave the company in 2004, the two did have one additional match in Japan upon his return to the business. Angle would defeat Lesnar for the IWGP Third Belt Title at an Inoki Genome Federation show in June of 2007.
Though Lesnar ultimately returned to WWE in 2014, the two did not have a match together after that. Angle would have his first WWE match in 12 years in October of 2017 when he teamed with The Shield against Braun Strowman, Kane, The Miz, and The Bar, and would go on to retire at WrestleMania 35 in a losing effort to Baron Corbin.
