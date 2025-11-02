Olympic Gold Medalist And Newest NJPW Signee Aaron Wolf Is Not Your Average Rookie [Exclusive]
With a little over two months left before Wrestle Kingdom 20, all eyes are on the Tokyo Dome for the highly anticipated pro-wrestling debut of Aaron Wolf.
Wolf is no stranger to being on big stages. He became Japan's 10th judo triple crown champion by taking home the gold medal in 100kg men's judo at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, a feat that propelled him into nationwide stardom.
Earlier this year, he formally retired from judo after winning an Olympic gold medal, World Judo Championship, Asian Judo Championship, and many other medals and accolades over the course of his career. He began training at the age of six and spent over three-quarters of his lifetime devoted to becoming one of the most decorated judokas in Japanese history.
In June, Aaron Wolf, now 29 years old, revealed the next territory that he planned to conquer — New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Wolf's signing was announced in an emergency press conference, and he was joined by NJPW president Hiroshi Tanahashi and Bushiroad CEO Takaaki Kidani. He began training in the Noge Dojo immediately after, and is set to make his pro wrestling debut at Wrestle Kingdom 20 in the Tokyo Dome on January 4.
A trainee, better known in NJPW as a Young Lion, making their in-ring debut at NJPW's biggest show of the year is a rarity. However, Aaron Wolf is not your average rookie. The anticipation around his wrestling debut, as well as the impending retirement of Hiroshi Tanahashi, has prompted Japanese television station TV Asahi to broadcast the event live for the first time since 2004.
Wolf's opponent will be none other than the King of Darkness and current NEVER Openweight Champion EVIL. The match was made official following King of Pro-Wrestling in Ryogoku Kokugikan when Wolf thwarted an attack on Boltin Oleg after EVIL and House of Torture tried to overwhelm Oleg with their numbers advantage.
The Takedown On SI sat down with Aaron Wolf for part one of an exclusive interview discussing EVIL and his upcoming debut, training in the dojo, managing expectations, and more.
On EVIL as his first opponent
The bad blood between Aaron Wolf and EVIL reached a new level at the Hiroshi Tanahashi Final Homecoming show in Gifu. Wolf once again made the save after House of Torture tried to attack a member of NJPW's Hontai unit, this time Toru Yano, and slid into the ring and put EVIL on his back with a judo throw. The difference this time is that Wolf picked up EVIL's NEVER Openweight title belt, suggesting that he may be interested in having it on the line at the Tokyo Dome.
Previously, Wolf and EVIL's match at Wrestle Kingdom 20 was set to be a special non-title singles match, but based on the rowdy crowd reactions in Gifu, that could change really soon. Title or no title, Wolf is laser-focused on teaching EVIL a lesson. "[In Ryogoku] there were distinct orders for there to be any physicality with me and just to be at ringside and do Young Lion duties.
But obviously, with EVIL being EVIL and House of Torture being up to their antics, I would see that, and that isn't the reason why I got into professional wrestling. That's fairly opposite to what Katsuyori Shibata and Tomohiro Ishii were doing when I first started watching on TV," Wolf shared with The Takedown On SI.
"At Ryogoku, there was just something that happened, and I acted by instinct and wasn't really thinking. The body moved before the brain in that regard." When asked about how he plans to deal with the inevitable interferences from House of Torture, Aaron Wolf is fully aware of what he's up against.
"It's probably safe to say it won't necessarily be a straight one versus one match, and there'll be some level of hijinks, no doubt. But part of that comes with the territory, even in a situation where the deck might be stacked against me, the goal is to be able to deal with that and potentially win in the empty."
Transitioning from judo to wrestling
Despite judo and wrestling both being combat sports, there are more differences than similarities, and Wolf becomes more aware of these differences as he spends more time training in the Noge Dojo.
"So mainly, the big thing has been bumping. Even though you take a lot of bumps in judo, it's usually one specific way, but you're taking more impacts in all sorts of different directions in pro wrestling, and the way you bump is a little bit different. Because of having so much judo stuff ingrained in your natural instincts, getting rid of that muscle memory and losing not bad habits, so to speak, but losing those instincts and having a pro wrestler's instincts rather than a judoka's instincts is something that is really a hurdle to overcome," Wolf said.
As a college student, Wolf began watching New Japan Pro-Wrestling and admired how distinctly professional wrestling varied from judo. "One of the first matches that I watched on TV was [Katsuyori] Shibata versus [Tomohiro] Ishii. It was a very different appeal to Judo. You know what I mean? Judo is more about avoiding taking whatever your opponent has to offer," he shared.
"Pro wrestling instantly had the appeal of two guys that take everything that their opponent is throwing at them, and then on top of that, put everything they have out there. Having that combined sort of 'taking 9 and giving 10' aspect of it was something that was very different from the judo world, and that was something that I knew I wanted to throw myself into."
Another interesting note about Wolf's earliest wrestling inspirations is that Katsuyori Shibata and Tomohiro Ishii's rivalry defined the NEVER Openweight Championship for years, a title that Wolf could potentially challenge for in his in-ring debut.
Great expectations
Since joining New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Aaron Wolf has received the support of many of the promotion's most esteemed figures, including Yuji Nagata, a former IWGP Heavyweight Champion and the current head of NJPW's scouting department. Nagata shared with Tokyo Sports that he believes Wolf has all the tools to potentially become a "new ace" for the King of Sports.
Also, because of their debut and retirement matches taking place on the same show, Wolf has spent a lot of time with NJPW president Hiroshi Tanahashi as he counts down the final days of his illustrious career. Tanahashi has been very supportive of Wolf's signing and has high expectations for his growth.
The Takedown On SI asked Wolf if it felt positive or negative to have so many people believing in him before he's even had his first match. He said, "It's a both sides situation where, yeah, it can feel really good to have people say kind words and say nice things about you. But at the same time, that can feel like pressure at the same time.
"You've got to be able to turn any sort of negative aspect into positive energy and positive power for you."
Part two of the exclusive interview with Aaron Wolf will be released later this week. Special thanks to Chris Charlton for the translation help. When crediting parts of this interview, please include the link and "H/T The Takedown On SI/Lyric Swinton".
