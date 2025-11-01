WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results, Highlights & Live Blog
Drew McIntyre has to feel pretty good that tonight will finally be the night he gets the WWE Championship back around his waist.
The first Peacock exclusive edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event will soon be live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah and thousands of fans may bear witness to the complete collapse of Cody Rhodes.
The American Nightmare's second reign as WWE Champion has been anything but a dream, and the Scottish Warrior deserves much of the credit for that. Rhodes has let anger and frustration get the better of him numerous times in recent weeks. If it happens again tonight, Drew McIntyre may very well win his first WWE Championship in four years.
McIntyre doesn't even need to pin or submit Rhodes to win the title. He was able to manipulate his way into a special stipulation that if Cody is counted out or disqualified tonight, then Drew will be awarded the championship.
There are three other title matches on the card this evening, including a battle for the recently vacated World Heavyweight Championship.
Seth Rollins was forced to relinquish the title due to a shoulder injury that is going to keep him out of action for at least the next six months. A very focused and motivated CM Punk now has the opportunity to win back the very title that was stolen from him at SummerSlam, when he goes one-on-one with fellow former World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso.
The WWE Women's Championship will also be on the line as Tiffany Stratton defends her title against Jade Cargill. Stratton is nowhere near 100% after Cargill's vicious attack a week ago on SmackDown, but she's still going to attempt to weather this much more dangerous storm and extend her title reign.
Finally, there's no way that Dominik Mysterio can escape the wrath of Rusev and Penta again tonight and leave Salt Lake City with the Men's Intercontinental Championship, right? Dirty Dom is being forced to defend his title in a triple threat match, where there are no disqualifications.
The Takedown on SI has all your live event coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. ET.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results & Highlights:
The WWE Championship Match kicked off the show. Lilian Garcia was back as the ring announcer, and Drew McIntyre stopped her mid-introduction to demand that he be called 'The Real American Dream'.
The Scottish Warrior's strategy from the get-go was clearly to goad Cody Rhodes into getting himself disqualified, which would have cost him the title. He attempted to take the fight outside of the ring within the first few minutes, and even got away with biting Cody's forehead. That act did get under Rhodes' skin and he nearly got disqualified after making inadvertent contact with the referee in frustration.
McInytre was able to score a couple of near falls with a spine buster and then a sit down power bomb. He then grabbed the WWE Championship belt and brought it into the ring, but it was just used as a distraction for Drew to hit a sudden Claymore Kick. He didn't get his usual running start, however, and Rhodes was able to kick out at two.
The Scottish Warrior then sent Rhodes flying off the ring apron and through the commentary table. The referee began the count and Cody was just able to get back into the ring before Dan Engler got to the count of 10.
Rhodes would briefly get the upper hand and went for a top rope cutter, but Engler was in the way and Cody's knee buckled on him as he stopped in the corner. McIntrye would attempt to go after the knee, but Rhodes fought him off and then successfully hit the top rope Cody Cutter for a close two count.
McIntyre would then shove Cody into the corner and Dan Engler got sandwiched in between. With the referee down, Drew tried to hit Rhodes with the WWE Title belt, but he missed. Cody then DDT'd McIntyre onto the title belt, which Engler did not see as he was still recovering in the corner.
Rhodes would lift Drew to his feet and deliver a Cross Rhodes, just in time for Engler to come around and count the three.
Winner and still WWE Champion: Cody Rhodes
SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis checked in with Tiffany Stratton as she was getting ready for her WWE Women's Championship defense against Jade Cargill. She was still favoring her injured knee, but was adamant that she was going through with her match.
Cargill was not in a mood to mess around. She immediately went after Tiffany's knee as soon as the bell rang and then dropped her with a big pump kick. Jade absolutely dominated the opening few minutes of the match by throwing Stratton all over the ring. When Stratton did find a window to try and get some offense in, her knee would give out.
Still to come on WWE Saturday Night's Main Event:
CM Punk vs. Jey Uso for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship
Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship
Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta vs. Rusev in a Triple Threat Match for the Men's Intercontinental Championship
