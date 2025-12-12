WWE Reportedly Planning Retirement Tours For Three Legendary Stars

Will WWE have another retirement tour-themed year in 2026?

John Cena is set for the final match of his decorated WWE career when he goes one-on-one with Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event, which will cap off a memorable farewell tour for the record-setting 17-time World Champion.

Cena’s run in 2025 has produced a lot of cash for WWE, whether via increased demand for tickets or merchandise sales.

The question is, could the company try to use the same approach with other top superstars who may soon hang up their boots?

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has working plans for retirement tours for Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, and potentially Chris Jericho if he decides to leave AEW for WWE.

“There is a story going around that Lesnar will retire at SummerSlam 2026,” Meltzer wrote. “I can’t confirm that date but did at least a month [ago] hear that the working plans for 2026 would be the WWE retirement runs for Lesnar, Styles and potentially Jericho if he signs.”

He added that the Styles’ retirement run is the most likely of the group since ‘The Phenomenal One’ has made it known that he would retire next year.

“I didn’t get the impression it was locked in except for Styles, who has made it clear it will be in 2026 but not when,” Meltzer wrote. “But the Lesnar name has been talked about, which is probably where the story came from.”

Styles is set to enter his tenth year with the company and will turn 49 next June.

Lesnar, who is advertised to appear at the 2026 Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia and WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, made his surprise return to WWE back at SummerSlam in August.

As for Jericho, he’s been off AEW television since April, with reports suggesting he may return to WWE once his contract is up with AEW.

WWE Can Capitalize On Retirement Tours

There is only one John Cena, so it’s impossible to replicate what they’re doing with the GOAT.

But making retirement tours a key part of your yearly schedule can be a significant attraction for WWE moving forward, especially for some of its top superstars.

While Lesnar, Styles, and Jericho are mentioned as possibilities in 2026, eventually, current main event stars like CM Punk (47), Rey Mysterio (51), and others will call it a career. They could also receive a must-see retirement tour that embraces their contributions to WWE.

