Latest on Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania 42 Direction Ahead of Monday Night Raw

Will Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania 42 opponent step forward tonight on WWE Raw?

A lot has been made in recent weeks of what The Beast Incarnate will be doing at the Showcase of the Immortals this year. With reports ranging from a match with LA Knight to Oba Femi, there has been no shortage of debate regarding what Lesnar will be doing at WrestleMania next month.

With Brock Lesnar set to appear tonight on WWE Raw, it appears our questions when it comes to his WrestleMania opponent will finally be answered tonight.

Brock Lesnar | WWE

Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania direction expected to be revealedtonight

According to the team over at BodySlam+, sources have indicated that Brock Lesnar's direction at WrestleMania will be made clear later tonight on WWE Raw.

BodySlam also reported last month that former NXT Champion Oba Femi had been discussed as Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania 42 opponent.

While this is the match many fans are hoping to see, recent reports have suggested that the match result might not be what the WWE Universe is hoping for. We also have an update on that front.

Clarification around Brock Lesnar reportedly not wanting to lose

Brock Lesnar | WWE

Last week on Self Made Sessions, insider Ibou reported the latest on what he'd heard regarding Brock Lesnar's current direction at WrestleMania 42 and how he and Paul Heyman had communicated to creative that The Beast Incarnate shouldn't lose until his retirement match.

In the days following this report, this news has been twisted and changed into something else entirely, forcing Ibou to issue a statement on social media regarding the situation, tweeting out:

"To clarify, on Self Made Sessions last week, I stated that WWE wanted Brock strong at WrestleMania, and Paul Heyman, who handles Brock Lesnar’s creative, reportedly communicated that Brock should be kept strong until it’s time to put over whoever he needs to on the way out.

"THIS is the specific reason why around WWE’s January European tour, the working idea was for Lesnar to wrestle LA Knight, a matchup originally reported by Dave Meltzer. That’s why they didn’t immediately jump to a matchup with major project like Gunther or Oba Femi.

Hello everyone, I really appreciate Luigi for generally supporting and crediting Self Made, but this is a misaggregation that’s added to the weeklong confusion.



To clarify, on Self Made Sessions last week, I stated that WWE wanted Brock strong at WrestleMania, and Paul Heyman,… https://t.co/J37aPGprFD pic.twitter.com/xBBN6XejbN — Ibou, of Self Made (@BackupHangman) March 16, 2026

"I was told that WWE wanted their options open and to remain creatively flexible, and at one point in the process, there was a chance Lesnar could be slotted against Seth Rollins because of Bron Breakker’s injury. WWE’s continually shifting WrestleMania plans have been widely reported on, with much of it being due to injuries, and some of it being due to fan response.

"Following up on what I actually did report last Monday, a source close to the situation communicated to me that the expectation was that WWE would go forward with an Oba Femi match for WrestleMania. I want to reiterate that Paul Heyman handles Brock Lesnar’s creative, but he is not final *say* in creative, that’s Paul Levesque’s call.

"Regardless of what Heyman’s creative preference is. I’ve reached out to and gotten in touch with sources at WWE that expressed optimism that Oba Femi would go over should the angle be shot and the match be booked," Ibou said in a post.

What has been announced for tonight's episode of WWE Raw?

WWE Raw - Brock Lesnar | WWE

Here is everything currently announced for tonight's episode of WWE Raw from San Antonio, Texas:

WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship: Bayley vs. AJ Lee (c)

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Maxxine Dupri vs. Nattie

"Original" El Grande Americano vs. El Grande Americano

Who will answer Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania open challenge?