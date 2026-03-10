Major Issue Reportedly Threatening Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi Match at WrestleMania 42

WrestleMania 42 is less than six weeks away, and while we know that Brock Lesnar will be competing on the show, his opponent has not yet been announced.

The Beast returned to WWE on the February 23 edition of Monday Night Raw and issued an open challenge for this year's 'Showcase of the Immortals'. He'll be returning to the Red Brand each of the next five weeks until one brave soul steps up to accept what Paul Heyman promised would be an epic beating.

WWE creative is reportedly very aware that fans want to see Brock Lesnar take on two-time NXT Champion Oba Femi this April, a showdown that was teased during the Men's Royal Rumble Match back in January, but there may be a major issue with booking that bout.

Brock Lesnar | WWE

Brock Lesnar reportedly does not want to lose at WrestleMania 4

During the most recent episode of the Self Made Sessions Podcast, insider Ibou claimed that neither Lesnar nor his advocate Paul Heyman are keen on the idea of Brock putting someone over in what could very well be his final WrestleMania match.

“Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman essentially have communicated to WWE and WWE creative that Brock should not job until his retirement," Ibou said.

"That presents WWE with a unique issue, because [Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque] would like to book, at some point, Gunther versus Brock and Oba versus Brock. But if he books those matches, Brock will lose in both matches. So this presents everybody with a conundrum.”

Ibou also reported that this request is why LA Knight's name suddenly emerged as a potential opponent for Lesnar. As of this writing, Ibou claims that the creative team has not yet made a decision on who is going to wrestle Brock inside Allegiant Stadium.

The Beast has competed in three matches since his unexpected return at SummerSlam last year. He essentially squashed the retiring John Cena at WrestlePalooza back in September, and then participated on the winning WarGames team at Survivor Series before his brief appearance at the Royal Rumble.

While there have been rumors that Lesnar wants to retire at this year's SummerSlam, which is taking place in his adopted hometown of Minneapolis, those plans have not yet been confirmed by the company.

If he does decide to walk away this year, Paul Levesque's desire to have him face Gunther could finally come to fruition. The Ring General has already finished off the careers of John Cena, AJ Styles and Goldberg, and if you'll allow me to paraphrase the Hall of Famer's catch phrase here, it would be highly logical for Brock Lesnar to be next.

That said, if Lesnar refuses to lose until then, it's possible fans never get to see him battle Oba Femi. That is, unless The Beast ultimately slays The Ruler. Not sure how well that would go over with the WWE Universe.