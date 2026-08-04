Bianca Belair and Montez Ford Share Photos Announcing the Birth of Their Son

Congratulations are in order!

Bianca Belair took to social media on Tuesday afternoon to announce the birth of her son, Romeo Leonardo Allen Crawford.

The EST surprised the WWE Universe at WrestleMania 42 back in April when she showed up at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and made the announcement that she and her husband, multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion Montez Ford, were expecting their first child together.

Bianca Belair turned an unfortunate injury into a major positive

Welcome to the world

Romeo Leonardo Allen Crawford pic.twitter.com/RXy9Fb4QTz — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) August 4, 2026

Belair had been out of action for a year at that point due to a broken finger she suffered at WrestleMania 41. Belair was facing Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in a triple threat match for the Women's World Championship when a freak accident caused what turned out to be a pretty significant break.

A few weeks after WrestleMania 42, Belair released a pregnancy blog on her YouTube channel and revealed that her injury helped contribute to her and Ford's decision to try for a baby.

“It kind of just got to the point where I hit four months, and I have always wanted to have a baby. I’m not getting any younger, and honestly, this is what I want to do. And I feel like for so long I was kind of putting what I wanted to do, and myself, on the back burner. Me and my husband, we had a talk, and I kind of just told him, ‘I’m ready just to do something for me, and I’ve sacrificed enough, and I’m ready to have a baby,'”

Bianca Belair | Netflix

Belair originally thought that she'd miss anywhere from eight to 12 weeks post-WrestleMania 41, but the recovery process turned out to be much more difficult than anyone could have imagined.

She suffered joint damage when she broke her knuckle, and actually lost a portion of her joint, which cannot be fixed. Her finger still wasn't fully healed as of April when she made her massive announcement. The good news is that Bianca's pregnancy gave her more time for rehab, and she noted earlier this year on social media that she was starting to have an easier time bending her finger.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, meanwhile, ended their winter-long hiatus from WWE programming after WrestleMania 42 and immediately started feuding with The Vision for the World Tag Team Championship.

The Street Profits won the titles at the end of June, but lost them back to Austin Theory and Bron Breakker a couple of weeks later. They have not been seen since. Dawkins and his wife are also expecting their third child together.