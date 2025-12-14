John Cena Loses His Final Match To Gunther At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

The in-ring WWE career of John Cena has come to an end.

Cena lost to Gunther in the main event of Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13 from inside Capital One Arena in Washington DC. After escaping Gunther's sleeper hold multiple times, Cena succumbed to the move and tapped out, ending his in-ring career. Gunther said his goal for the match was to make Cena give up.

The match was back and forth for nearly 90% of the action. Cena hit three Attitude Adjustments on Gunther, including one from the top rope, but couldn't get the pin after either one. Cena also gave Gunther the move through the announce table.

It's over.



Gunther taps out John Cena. pic.twitter.com/0O2lTpl3p1 — WWE (@WWE) December 14, 2025

WWE went all out to present this particular episode of Saturday Night's Main Event as a major event. Not only did the company show various celebrities in the audience, but it made a point to showcase legends in the audience as well. Kurt Angle, RVD, Trish Stratus, Eve Torres, and a host of others were shown on camera throughout the show.

The show also featured numerous video tributes to John Cena. These videos included submissions from wrestling legends like The Undertaker, The Rock, and others. It also included submissions from other sports figures like Jalen Brunson and Tom Brady.

Gunther made his entrance to the ring first for the match and was followed by Cena. A notable "let's go Cena" chant started before Cena's music hit, but it was not followed by "Cena sucks," as it has for nearly two decades.

John Cena said goodbye to WWE fans and WWE said goodbye to John Cena

John Cena vs. Gunther | WWE

The Washington D.C. audience gave Cena a raucous response when he walked through the curtain. Cena took the cameraman from the production member and filmed him before he did his patented sprint down the ramp.

Before introductions, Cena slapped the hands of the various WWE legends who were sitting ringside for the match. This included Stratus, Sami Zayn, RVD, Kevin Owens, and others.

For the final time.



The GOAT.



John Cena. pic.twitter.com/2NluecmaSY — WWE (@WWE) December 14, 2025

After the match, Cena sat in the ring and said, "That's all I got." At first, the audience chanted "this is bulls**t," but then applauded Cena as he stood in the ring. Cena thanked the audience and as he did, some of the WWE locker room emptied and surrounded the ring.

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes got in the ring with Cena and thanked him. They then put their title belts on his shoulder as the audience chanted "thank you, Cena."

Cena raised the belts to the audience and then hugged Triple H. Triple H then pointed to the video screen and another Cena tribute video aired.

Cena departed up the ramp and saluted the crowd one final time.

