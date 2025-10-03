Latest On Potential Main Roster Call-Up For Former NXT Champion Oba Femi
Has NXT freed up Oba Femi for a move to Raw or SmackDown?
Femi's 262-day reign as NXT Champion came to an end last week when he dropped the title to Ricky Saints at NXT No Mercy. The move sparked some speculation that the Nigerian native may be main roster bound, but a new report doesn't make it sound like that is the case.
The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer said on Friday morning the creative team still has plans for Femi on NXT programming, at least for now.
“Regarding the idea Oba Femi lost the NXT title so he could be brought to the main roster, this is one of those things where the answer as far as everyone knows is no, in the sense Femi is still in the plans for NXT going forward,” Meltzer wrote in his latest newsletter.
Femi has been flat out dominant during his NXT run thus far, winning 88 percent of his matches over the past two years. Having already had lengthy runs with both the NXT and NXT North American Championships, many fans may be left wondering what more Oba can accomplish on Tuesday nights.
“They do swerve people and tell almost nobody about call-ups a lot of the time, so people who should know get blindsided," Meltzer added. "So it’s a no as far as just about anyone knows, but there is no such thing as a 100 percent no.”
What's going on with Tony D'Angelo?
The man who defeated Oba Femi to capture the NXT Men's North American Championship last October, meantime, has been missing from television since July.
Meltzer did have a bit of an update on Tony D'Angelo as well, although he didn't provide much information other than to say that his disappearance is not injury related.
D'Angelo apparently asked for some time off and there is currently no timeline for his return to NXT television.
