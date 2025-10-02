WWE Champion Cody Rhodes Offers Up A 'Street Fighter' Spoiler
Cody Rhodes has recently added his name to a growing list of professional wrestlers who are taking their acting talents to Hollywood.
In addition to landing a cameo in the Naked Gun relaunch that released earlier this year, the reigning WWE Champion took several weeks off after SummerSlam to film scenes for the upcoming live action Street Fighter film due out next October.
The American Nightmare was cast as the popular Capcom character Guile, a United States Air Force pilot seeking revenge against the villainous M. Bison for the death of his friend Charlie.
It was a physically demanding role, which is something Rhodes did not shy away from. In fact, he told Pat McAfee Thursday that he insisted on performing his own stunts.
"Bit of a spoiler of what is gonna be, I hope, a monster movie. Guile does a few things in terms of the video game — Guile’s gonna do the Sonic Boom, the Flash Kick. I was adamant that anything that’s a stunt, I’m gonna do it. If that requires me being on these wires, I wanna do it. If you put another guy here in the corner who I know is gonna do the shot after, I still want a shot at it.”
An all-star cast has been brought in for the Street Fighter reboot
Street Fighter will offer up an eclectic ensemble led by Jason Momoa, David Dastmalchian, Andrew Koji, and Noah Centineo in some of the more major roles, with Rhodes, rapper 50 Cent and The OTC himself, Roman Reigns, rounding out the rest of the top-billed cast.
Rhodes wrapped filming just prior to his return to action at WWE Wrestlepalooza, and put over the experience of working with director Kitao Sakurai and the stunt coordinators in charge of choregraphing the fight sequences for the movie.
"If you ever played the game, especially Street Fighter 2 — what he’s done as the director is unbelievable. It’s fan service. You got Ryu, Ken, Chun Li, the real final boss in that game, it’s just a wonderful cast.”
Roman Reigns is no stranger to portraying larger than life characters and he's once again drawn that responsibility with bringing the 'Great Demon' Akuma to life on the silver screen.
As for Rhodes, he didn't reveal too much about his own character to Pat McAfee, but did suggest that his take on the iconic fighter may surprise some fans of the game.
"I hope people enjoy how I approached Guile. It’s different, perhaps, than a straight military man, I suppose.”
