WWE Champion Cody Rhodes Offers Up A 'Street Fighter' Spoiler

The American Nightmare is offering up some insight into his portrayal of Guile in the upcoming Street Fighter movie.

Rick Ucchino

Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes / WWE

Cody Rhodes has recently added his name to a growing list of professional wrestlers who are taking their acting talents to Hollywood.

In addition to landing a cameo in the Naked Gun relaunch that released earlier this year, the reigning WWE Champion took several weeks off after SummerSlam to film scenes for the upcoming live action Street Fighter film due out next October.

The American Nightmare was cast as the popular Capcom character Guile, a United States Air Force pilot seeking revenge against the villainous M. Bison for the death of his friend Charlie.

It was a physically demanding role, which is something Rhodes did not shy away from. In fact, he told Pat McAfee Thursday that he insisted on performing his own stunts.

"Bit of a spoiler of what is gonna be, I hope, a monster movie. Guile does a few things in terms of the video game — Guile’s gonna do the Sonic Boom, the Flash Kick. I was adamant that anything that’s a stunt, I’m gonna do it. If that requires me being on these wires, I wanna do it. If you put another guy here in the corner who I know is gonna do the shot after, I still want a shot at it.”

An all-star cast has been brought in for the Street Fighter reboot

Roman Reigns has been away from WWE programming since WrestleMania 40
Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns / WWE

Street Fighter will offer up an eclectic ensemble led by Jason Momoa, David Dastmalchian, Andrew Koji, and Noah Centineo in some of the more major roles, with Rhodes, rapper 50 Cent and The OTC himself, Roman Reigns, rounding out the rest of the top-billed cast. 

Rhodes wrapped filming just prior to his return to action at WWE Wrestlepalooza, and put over the experience of working with director Kitao Sakurai and the stunt coordinators in charge of choregraphing the fight sequences for the movie.

"If you ever played the game, especially Street Fighter 2 — what he’s done as the director is unbelievable. It’s fan service. You got Ryu, Ken, Chun Li, the real final boss in that game, it’s just a wonderful cast.”

Roman Reigns is no stranger to portraying larger than life characters and he's once again drawn that responsibility with bringing the 'Great Demon' Akuma to life on the silver screen.

As for Rhodes, he didn't reveal too much about his own character to Pat McAfee, but did suggest that his take on the iconic fighter may surprise some fans of the game.

"I hope people enjoy how I approached Guile. It’s different, perhaps, than a straight military man, I suppose.”

Published
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com

