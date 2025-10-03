AEW Collision SPOILERS [10/4/25]: Match Results For Saturday's Taped Show In Lakeland, Florida
The push to AEW WrestleDream continues this Saturday night when AEW Collision airs at a special start time of 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) on TNT and HBO Max.
The show was filmed Thursday night, October 2 from the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida with members of the Don Callis Family, Orange Cassidy and the Paragon clashing with one another in the main event.
AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander and Timeless Toni Storm also met face-to-face ahead of their showdown at WrestleDream, Eddie Kingston was back in action and Daniel Garcia finally told Daddy Magic why he joined up with The Death riders.
Also, a surprising name may have just aligned herself with FTR as Big Stokely continues to have issues with Willow Nightingale.
The following AEW Collision SPOILERS are courtesy of the Wrestling Observer and are limited in scope. Check back Saturday night for full results from the show.
AEW Collision 10/4 Match Results:
- Kevin Knight defeated Dax Harwood. A post-match confrontation between Stokely and Willow Nightingale was disrupted by Megan Bayne.
- Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia & Claudio Castagnoli defeated Jay Lethal, Adam Priest & Tommy Billington in a Trios Match. Daddy Magic finally got Garcia to respond to him after the match. Danny said he loved him, but he was a loser.
- Sammy Guevara & RUSH defeated Shane Stetson and Cha Cha Charlie. This was essentially a squash match.
- Eddie Kingston defeated Dralistico.
- TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita, & Josh Alexander defeated Mason Madden, Mansoor & Johnny TV in a Trios Match. El Clon and Taya Valkyrie were ringside to support their respective teams.
- Jamie Hayter defeated Anna Jay.
- AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander and Timless Toni Storm laid down in the ring together to have a chat about their title match at WrestleDream. They were eventually attacked by Triangle of Madness, but Harley Cameron helped even the odds.
- PAC issued a challenge to face Orange Cassidy next week in Jacksonville.
- Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong defeated Hechicero, Lance Archer & Rocky Romero in a Trios Match.
