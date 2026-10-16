Latest on Potential WrestleMania 43 Main Events & Gunther Creative Frustrations

Cody Rhodes has competed in four consecutive WrestleMania main events, but will he make it five in a row next year when the "Showcase of the Immortals" heads to Saudi Arabia?

WrestleMania 43 is still roughly six months away, but the starting line on the road to the biggest event of the year is not too far off in the distance. The WWE creative team is said to be in the early planning stages, with The American Nightmare and other major names leading those discussions.

The insiders behind WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select reported during their show on Thursday that both Rhodes and CM Punk are expected to occupy prominent spots on the WrestleMania card next year, potentially against each other in a SummerSlam rematch.

CM Punk | WWE

WrestleMania 43 main event planning

Whether Rhodes and Punk would be wrestling for the WWE Championship, which is currently around the waist of Sami Zayn, was not mentioned. Regardless, a rematch between two of the company's top stars would be a main-event contender, though one of those spots may already be taken.

"Sources indicated that the rumored Oba Femi versus Roman Reigns match is emerging as a frontrunner, with several within the company viewing it as a potential main event," WrestleVotes said during their show Thursday.

Both Reigns and Femi are coming off big wins at Money in the Bank, and appear to be unstoppable ahead of their rumored showdown at WrestleMania 43.

On the women's side of things, the reported hope is that there will be a heavy focus on Rhea Ripley this coming WrestleMania season. The former WWE Women's Champion has been out of action for months after she suffered a torn meniscus that required surgery to repair.

Ripley was forced to relinquish her title after Chelsea Green was crowned the Interim WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam, and she's not expected back in the ring until early 2027. Green has since been recognized as the official WWE Women's Champion.

Finally, there's the curious case of Gunther. The booking of the former World Heavyweight Champion in recent months has not been met with overwhelming enthusiasm from the fanbase, and apparently, some within creative as well.

"Mild" frustration over Gunther's booking

Gunther | WWE

WrestleVotes has heard from at least one WWE source that there's been a mild sense of frustration and confusion surrounding The Ring General on Friday Night SmackDown.

"It was mentioned to us that [Gunther's] current direction has raised questions among those in creative, especially considering the trajectory he was on following his string of retirements and his move to SmackDown," WrestleVotes said.

"There appears to be some uncertainty regarding how WWE intends to capitalize on the momentum Gunther had built in recent months, with some questioning if they truly had a plan for him after he retired John Cena."

In the months after John Cena's retirement match, Gunther went on to retire AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble and then defeat Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 42. He's spent much of the summer chasing after his next world championship, but has come up short on numerous occasions. He's currently in the early stages of a rivalry with Finn Balor.